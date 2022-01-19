Torture allegations filed against new Interpol leader from UAE





Posted: 18 January 2022 / 01:03 PM EST

/ Updated: 18 January 2022 / 02:31 PM EST FILE- Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates Major General Ahmed Naser al-Raisi speaks on his mobile phone during the first day of the annual Interpol assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. French lawyer for a human rights defender jailed in the UAE on Tuesday filed a complaint against Interpol President Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, as he made his first visit to the headquarters of the international police agency in Lyon . (AP Photo / Francisco Seco, File)

PARIS (AP) The French lawyer for a human rights defender imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday filed a torture complaint against the new Interpol president, Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, as the official paid his first visit. at the headquarters of international police agencies in the French city of Lyon. William Bourdon, a lawyer for human rights defender and Emirati blogger Ahmed Mansour, said he filed the appeal against al-Raisi in a Paris court under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Mansour is serving a 10-year sentence in the UAE on charges of insulting the status and prestige of the UAE and its leaders in social media posts. Separately, the lawyers of the two Britons who had accused al-Raisi of torture filed a criminal complaint Tuesday with the investigating judges of the Specialized Judicial Unit for Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Court. Al-Raisi was elected to a four-year term as president of Interpol in November. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE. The UAE has denied the allegations against al-Raisi. Al-Raisi announced his trip to Lyon headquarters in a Twitter post on Monday, saying that with the start of the new year, today I begin my first visit to Lyon, France, as president of Interpol. Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock welcomed al-Raisi on his first official visit as president in his Twitter post. Al-Raisi’s presence on French territory causes universal jurisdiction of French courts and immunity cannot be invoked, said Rodney Dixon, a lawyer for two Britons, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad. Hedges, a doctoral student, was jailed in the UAE for nearly seven months in 2018 on espionage charges and said he had been subjected to torture and months of isolation. Ahmad, a football fan, says he was tortured by the UAE security agency during the 2019 Asian Cup football tournament. They filed a complaint of torture against al-Raisi with prosecutors at the Paris Tribunal in October. That complaint is pending, Dixon said. The criminal complaint that was filed Tuesday directly with the judges of the Tribunal with al-Raisi on French territory means that French judges should immediately open an investigation into the allegations against him, Dixon said. “Under French law, an open investigation could lead to al-Raisi being barred from being questioned while he is on French territory, either now or whenever he returns,” Dixon said. It was not clear how long al-Raisi would stay in Lyon. Interpol officials did not respond to phone calls or emails from the Associated Press asking about his whereabouts on Tuesday. In his Twitter post, al-Raisi said he would work with members of the Interpol Executive Committee and the secretary-general as an integrated team towards greater global security and safety during his stay at agency headquarters in France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/torture-claim-filed-against-interpols-new-leader-from-uae/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos