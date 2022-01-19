Amnesty International warns Amnesty International | World news





The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics should not be a “sports washing” opportunity for China, Amnesty International has warned, saying “the international community should not become a collaborator in a propaganda exercise.” The matches will start after a little over two weeks. Countries including the US and the UK have announced diplomatic boycotts of the games, refusing to send officials to Beijing, although others, particularly France, have said they will attend. Amnesty said the human rights situation in China had deteriorated since it last hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, also in Beijing. Image:

The games – located in and around Beijing – start on February 4th

China guilty of committing genocide against Uighur people, court finds He underlined “the mass persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang, a draconian blow to freedom of speech in Hong Kong and the apparent silence of individuals such as Peng Shuai tennis player “. Boycotting countries will pay the ‘price’, says China China has criticized diplomatic boycotts, saying they are simply “political manipulation” and that the countries involved will pay an unspecified “price” for their actions. She denies allegations of human rights abuses. More on the Beijing Winter Olympics Athletes from those countries who carry out a boycott will continue to compete in Beijing. Amnesty said: “The British Olympic Association must ensure that all members of the GB team are aware of the gravity of the human rights situation in China and that they are given every opportunity to speak on human rights if they wish to do so. they do that. “ Beijing Winter Olympics: Athletes can pay a hefty price to speak The Olympic Charter bans political protests at medal ceremonies, though athletes can express their opinions in interviews or on social media. Image:

Olympic rings lead to places in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province

Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Association, said: “We definitely want our athletes to respect the athletes they are standing on the podium with, but we will not stifle their freedom of expression. “We have told athletes all along that we are very happy for them to express themselves, but to be sensitive and touch the ground if they think they are doing something controversial.” Athletes can be at risk if they speak openly However, Human Rights Watch, another NGO, has advised that athletes may be at risk if they speak openly while in China. Athletes have also been asked to leave their personal equipment at home and instead use “burning” phones to avoid what Human Rights Watch calls “Orwellian surveillance” in China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/beijing-winter-olympics-should-not-be-chinese-sportswashing-opportunity-amnesty-international-warns-12519643 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos