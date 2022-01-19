5G technology: Airlines suspend some flights to US over deployment issue





Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines announced all service cuts citing the issue.

The Emirates said it would suspend flights to nine U.S. airports: Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental to Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. He said he will continue to fly to New York John F. Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles Airport and Washington Dulles.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and look forward to resuming our services in the US as soon as possible,” Emirates said in her statement.

Air India said it would suspend service between Delhi and San Francisco, Chicago and JFK airports. It will also suspend a flight from Mumbai to Newark.

He will continue to fly at Washington DC Dulles International Airport. Both ANA and Japan Airlines said they canceled some flights to the US scheduled to use Boeing 777 aircraft, but will operate several flights using the Boeing 787 in the country. Delta Air Lines FROM And on Tuesday evening,said it is planning the possibility of weather-related cancellations as early as Wednesday due to the new 5G service near dozens of US airports. “Telecom companies agreed on Tuesday to limit the scope of the planned 5G deployment on Wednesday and will delay implementation around some US airports. While this is a positive development towards preventing widespread disruptions in flight operations, some “Flight restrictions may remain,” Delta told a statement , noting that it must comply with FAA restrictions already issued near affected airports. Transport regulators had already been concerned that the 5G version that was scheduled to be activated in January could interfere with some aircraft instruments, and many aviation industry groups shared these fears, despite assurances from federal telecom regulators and wireless carriers. In particular, the Federal Aviation Administration has been concerned that 5G cellular antennas near some airports and not cellular passenger equipment may drop readings from certain aircraft devices designed to show pilots how far from the ground. These systems, known as radar altimeters, are used during a flight and are considered critical equipment. (Radar gauges differ from standard altimeters, which rely on air pressure readings and do not use radio signals to measure altitude.) The FAA had has already shifted to December in emissions an urgent order banning pilots from using potentially affected altimeters around airports where they would otherwise require low visibility conditions. This new rule may prevent aircraft from arriving at some airports in certain circumstances because pilots will not be able to land using instruments alone. AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, and Verizon both announced Tuesday that they would delay 5G activation at several towers around designated airports. The delivery of wireless technology near major airports was scheduled for Wednesday. “We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is the safe deployment of 5G technology without interrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner,” said Megan Ketterer. , an AT&T spokeswoman. . The Biden administration welcomed the delay, saying in a declaration that “the agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery, allowing more than 90 per cent of the installation of wireless towers to occur as planned.” In a letter Tuesday, CEOs of 10 airlines told the Biden administration to postpone the already delayed delivery. Airlines estimate 1,000 flight disruptions per day due to possible interference with radar altimeters that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions. The telecom industry has not commented on the letter, but has said the fear is unfounded as there have been no problems in other countries where 5G has already been deployed.

