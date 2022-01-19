Boris Johnson signals that he can ease the rules of the England virus.





LONDON As the Omicron cases began to fall, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday signaled possible plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in England, a move that is likely to ease criticism of his troubled Conservative Party at a time when he is surrounded by career-threatening political scandals. . Mr. Johnsons’s cabinet will meet Wednesday morning to review the restrictions now limited and to discuss the latest health records. According to his office, the prime minister is expected to address the Assembly in the afternoon. Decisions on next steps remain well-balanced, Downing Street said in a statement, stressing that the Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. He urged the public to take reinforcing measures, continuing a campaign that Mr. Johnson launched last month.

While the statement stressed that the rate of new cases remained high, the latest data are encouraging, with cases starting to fall.

The expected change in coronavirus policy comes as the prime minister is under intense political pressure, from both opposition lawmakers and his party leaders, over allegations that he lied to Parliament about parties held on Downing Street during a deadlock. Under the current rules, introduced in December under what was called Plan B, people in England have been asked to work from home if possible and have been instructed to wear face masks indoors, such as on public transport. The government also introduced a requirement for people entering nightclubs and some major sporting events to show a permit proving that they had either been vaccinated or had recently tested negative for coronavirus. In December, about 100 Conservative lawmakers rebelled against imposing vaccine certification restrictions. And shortly before Christmas, Mr. Johnson did not tighten the restrictions, despite calls from scientists concerned about rising cases of the Omicron variant and the resulting pressure on health care.

Plan B measures are scheduled to expire on January 26th. Announcing a relaxation this week, Mr. Johnson could divert attention from the fuss over downing Street parties. Cases in Britain remain high, but have dropped by 39 per cent in the most recent seven-day period compared to last week. While Downing Street said about 17,000 people remained hospitalized in England alone, the daily admissions of Covid patients there have also begun to fall since they peaked on January 9, according to Our Data World project at Oxford University. The average number of daily deaths remaining after cases is up to 264, an increase of 107 percent over two weeks, according to a New York Times database.

