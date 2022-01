British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasingly harsh criticism from members of his party following a series of scandals in which he and his associates ignored the COVID-19 protocols.





AILSA CHANG, host: A series of social events that violated COVID-19 rules are threatening to topple British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A former senior Johnson adviser says he warned him not to attend, but Johnson denies it. NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports from London. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Dominic Cummings, former councilor, insists he warned the prime minister not to attend a BYOB event in the back garden at Downing Street Nr. 10, Prime Minister’s residence, in May 2020. Johnson’s response – never happened. Here is the Prime Minister speaking today to Britain’s Sky News. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: Nobody told me and nobody told me that this was something that was against the rules, it was a violation of COVID rules or we were doing something that was not a work event. LANGFITT: Nearly a year later, two more festivities were held at Downing Street Nr. 10, which included wine and dancing. It was the night before the funeral of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband. The next day, the queen sat alone, disguised in a church, following the rules of government. Here Johnson again on Sky TV. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) JOHNSON: I am deeply and bitterly sorry that it happened, and I can and renew my forgiveness for both its greatness and its place. LANGFITT: A handful of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party have called for him to step down, but not close enough to trigger a leadership race. Dominic Grieve, a former lawmaker whom Johnson ousted from the party over Brexit, says the Conservatives need to act fast. DOMINIC GRIEVE: They must have the courage to get rid of it. If they do, I think they will discover that the air will be cleared very quickly. My concern about this is that if he continues to depend on him because they think he can be an electoral asset, I think they will find themselves cruelly disappointed. LANGFITT: Grieve says if the party continues to support Johnson, voters could punish him at the polls in the May local elections. Frank Langfitt, NPR News, London. (TARGET OF KAREN O AND MUSHROOM OF RISK “LUX PRIMA”) Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

