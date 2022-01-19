The CDC places 22 new destinations at the highest level of travel risk

(CNN) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday moved 22 countries into the category of highest-risk travel for Covid-19. In contrast, it moved only two places to Level 4, or “very high” risk, last week.

Adding Impact: The CDC also moved 22 more countries into its Level 3 category, which is considered a “high” risk for Covid-19.

Among the nations that moved to Level 4 this week were Argentina and Australia, which have maintained some of the strictest border controls during most of the pandemic.

The CDC sets a Level 4 destination when more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 28 days. The CDC advises travelers to avoid traveling to Level 4 countries.

Egypt, where the Pyramids of Giza are a major tourist attraction, moved into the CDC’s highest risk category for travel on Tuesday. Safin Hamed / AFP via Getty Images

The 22 new destinations, with at least one entry from every continent except Antarctica, at Level 4 are:

Albania

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bermuda

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Cape Verde

Egypt

Grenada

Guyana

Israel

Panama

Qatar

St. Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

So Tom and Prncipe

St. Martin

Suriname

Turks and Caicos Islands

uruguay



The British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean had the largest movement up the list. It was at level 1 (or “low” risk) last week.

Grenada, another Caribbean island, and So Tom and Prncipe, off the coast of Africa, had been at Level 2 (or “moderate” risk) last week.

The other 19 destinations were at level 3.

The situation in Europe

Europe saw only one new entry in Level 4 this week – Albania. This is because most of Europe has remained firmly entrenched in CDC Level 4 for weeks or months now. They include some of the continent’s biggest names:

France

Germany

Greece

Puffin Island

Ireland

Ital

Spain

United Kingdom

Other popular destinations like Canada and South Africa are also at level 4. With the addition of 22 new destinations, the Level 4 list now exceeds more than 100 countries. You can view CDC risk levels for global destinations on it Travel Recommendations Page

The CDC did not include the United States on its list of advisers, but it was color-coded at Level 4 on Jan. 18 at the agency. map of travel risk levels

In it broader travel instructions , The CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

Level 3 Add-ons

The Level 3 category – which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days – also had a dizzying 22 New additions on Tuesday:

Costa Rica

Ivory Coast

Cuba

FIJI

Gabon

Ghana

Jamaica

Where did he go

Madagascar

MALAWI

Mauritania

Morocco

MOZAMBIQUE

Niger

Paraguay

Philippines

Seven

St. Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

St. Eustatius

Togo

Uganda

People line up to vaccinate children in San Jose, Costa Rica, on January 12th. Costa Rica climbed to level 3 this week on the CDC travel councils. Ezequiel Becerra / AFP / Getty Images

There was snippets of good news from southeast African neighbors Malawi and Mozambique, both of which came down from Level 4.

The move to Level 3 was bad news for Cte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Morocco and Uganda in Africa, which all climbed two steps from Level 1. The Caribbean islands of Saba, Saint Barthelemy and Sint Eustatius also climbed Level 1, as Paraguay did in South America and the Philippines in Southeast Asia.

Half of the new level 3 countries this week were promoted from Level 2: Costa Rica, Cuba, Gabon, Jamaica, Madagascar, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Togo, Fiji and Kuwait.

There are now almost 60 Level 3 destinations.

Levels 2, 1 and unknown

Destinations bearing the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19” have seen 50 to 99 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. That level saw four new additions on Tuesday:

Djibouti

India

Chuang

Montserrat

All four destinations were at level 1 last week.

To be in “Level 1: Covid-19 low”, a destination must have less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. No new additions were made on Tuesday. Notable Level 1 destinations include Japan and Taiwan.

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. Usually, but not always, these are small and remote places. On Tuesday, the unknown group was joined by the distant sultanate of Brunei.

sailing

Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas departs from Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 11, 2021. Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel / AP

On December 30, the CDC increased the risk for cruise ship voyages to Level 4 and said it should be avoided, regardless of vaccination status. It remained at level 4 in the latest update.

Travel considerations

The degree of transmission is important to consider when making travel decisions, but there are other factors to consider, according to Dr. Public health.

“Broadcast rates are a guide,” Wen said. “Another is the precautions that are required and followed in the place where you are going and then the third is what you plan to do after you are there.

“Are you planning to visit a lot of attractions and go to indoor bars? This is very different from what you are going to do somewhere where you plan to stay on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else. This is very “These are very different levels of risk.”

Vaccination is the most important safety factor for travel as unvaccinated travelers are more likely to get sick and transmit Covid-19 to others, Wen said.

She said people should wear a high quality mask – N95, KN95 or KF94 – whenever they are indoors filled with people with unknown vaccination status.

Before you travel, it is also important to consider what you would do if you ended up testing positively away from home, Wen said. Where will you stay and how easy will it be to take a test to get home?

Top image: Sydney city skyline can be seen as people celebrate in boats at Athol Beach in Sydney, Australia, on January 15th.