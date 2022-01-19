Foreign and Defense Secretaries visit Australia for AUKMIN





Secretary of State Liz Truss and Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace will visit Australia this week as the UK establishes closer defense and security ties with the nation. Truss begins today the first part of an official visit to Australia, using her trip to focus on economic, security and technology interests, as well as to rise up against malevolent aggressors. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace will join Sydney’s Secretary of State to hold talks with their counterparts, Secretary of State Marise Payne and Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton. At the first AUKMIN since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ministers will discuss security and defense capability, relying on AUKUS and committed to tackling state and hybrid threats and jointly supporting maritime security . The visit comes in the face of growing aggression from Russia, which is trying to destabilize and threaten its sovereign neighbor Ukraine, and growing threats in the Indo-Pacific. It also comes during the crucial days for Tongan aid efforts, as the UK works urgently with Australian and New Zealand counterparts to support those affected. Secretary of State Liz Truss said: With malignant forces threatening global peace and stability, it is vital that close allies such as the United Kingdom and Australia show strong vigilance in defense of freedom and democracy. The AUKUS partnership between the UK, Australia and the United States is a clear demonstration of how we will defend our values, protect trade routes and enhance stability across the Indo-Pacific. In Australia, I will strengthen our economic, diplomatic and security ties – making our country safer and more competitive – in order to win the battle for ideas as part of our network of freedom. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: The UK and Australia share one of the oldest and strongest defense and security alliances. By acting and exercising side by side, we continue to work together to promote stability and to address our common threats with our like-minded ally. Truss will also agree on closer cooperation with Australia to increase opportunities for fair and credible infrastructure investment in Indo-Pacific countries to end strategic dependence on malevolent actors in energy, investment and technology . And for technology, the Secretary of State will discuss how to best strengthen global technology supply chains and tackle malicious actors that disrupt cyberspace. In the second phase of the visit, the Secretary of State will travel to Adelaide to support the recently signed free trade agreement, including the signing of an agreement to increase UK-Australia business ties to key industries, including space , cybernetics, science and technology with the State of South Australia. This is in line with the UK’s work to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP). Truss will also visit the BAE Systems shipyard to see how British business expertise is responsible for building frigates for the Australian Navy. ENDS

