US to provide $ 200 million in military aid to Ukraine in the midst of crisisExBulletin

KYIV, Ukraine As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday that it is offering an additional $ 200 million in military defense assistance to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion.

A senior State Department official said the aid was approved in late December as part of US efforts to help Ukraine defend itself. As of Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before Blinken’s meetings in Kiev and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We are committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs,” the official said. The official did not provide details on the contents of the aid package.

The announcement came after Blinken opened a hastily organized visit to Kiev as he and other administration officials raised warnings of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House said Tuesday that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any moment.

In comments to US embassy staff in Kiev, Blinken went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to significantly increase Moscow’s military presence near the Ukrainian border, which now numbers approximately 100,000 troops.

“We know there are plans to increase that force even further in a very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also in a very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine,” Blinken said. .

After his meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials and a brief trip to Berlin for talks with the Germans and other European allies on Thursday, Blinken will see his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday. The meeting is intended to test Russia’s readiness to resolve the crisis diplomatically, officials said.

“We are now at a stage where Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any moment,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “And what Secretary Blinken is going to do is make it very clear that there is a diplomatic way forward.”

The administration and its European allies have accused Putin of creating the crisis by gathering troops along Ukraine’s borders, and it is up to him and the Russians to decide whether to invade and suffer severe economic consequences.

The United States has not concluded whether Putin plans to invade or whether the display of force is intended to squeeze security concessions without a current conflict. Russia has rejected calls to withdraw its troops, saying it has the right to deploy its forces wherever it wants on its territory.

The Blinken meetings follow unfinished diplomatic talks between Moscow and the West in Europe last week that failed to resolve strong differences over Ukraine and other security issues.

Instead, those meetings appear to have raised fears of a Russian invasion, and the Biden administration has accused Russia of preparing a “fake flag operation” to use as a pretext for intervention. Russia has angrily denied the allegations.

From Kiev, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he will meet with his German, British and French counterparts to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action. In Geneva on Friday, Blinken will test Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Russia’s interest in an “outside diplomatic platform” for the crisis, the State Department said.

“The trip follows broad diplomacy with our European allies and partners around a united approach to addressing the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine and our joint efforts to encourage it to choose diplomacy and de-escalation in the interests of security and stability.” said the department. .

CIA Director William Burns visited Kiev last Wednesday to consult with his Ukrainian counterparts and discuss current risk assessments for Ukraine, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the timetable. of Burns, which is classified. While there, he also discussed the current situation with Zelenskyy and efforts to reduce tensions.



Blinken spoke by telephone Tuesday with Lavrov, discussing diplomatic talks and meetings held last week. The State Department said Blinken “stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions” over the Russia-Ukraine situation and “reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia has denied US allegations that it is preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine. Lavrov dismissed the US claim as “total misinformation”.

Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the US and its allies to Moscow’s request for mandatory guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other former Soviet country or deploy its forces and weapons there. .

Blinken stressed to Lavrov on Tuesday that any discussion of European security “should involve NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine,” the State Department said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov stressed in the conversation with Blinken the main aspects of the Russian draft documents that provide for “legally binding security guarantees of Russia in accordance with the principle of indivisibility of security adopted by all countries in the Euro-Atlantic.” He said Lavrov stressed the importance of Washington providing a speedy written response to the Russian proposals.



Washington and its allies vehemently opposed Moscow’s demands during last week’s Russia-US negotiations in Geneva and a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels.

The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed rebel-held operations in eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame Ukraine for creating a pretext for possible invasion. .

Ahead of Blinken’s visit to Kiev, a delegation of US senators was visiting Ukraine to emphasize Congress’ support for the country.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “any further escalation would come at a high price for the Russian economic, political and strategic regime” and she stressed the need to continue negotiations.

Russia in 2014 occupied the Crimean Peninsula after the overthrow of Ukraine’s friendly leader to Moscow and also threw its weight after a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the industrial heart of the country called Donbas.

Putin has warned that Moscow will take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West opposes its demands.

