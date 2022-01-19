International airlines suspend some flights to the US due to 5G uncertainty

By Gregory Wallace, Pete Muntean and Michael Ballaban, CNN

Major international airlines are trying to modify or cancel flights to the United States in the middle uncertainty about possible interventions between new 5G mobile phone services and critical aircraft technologies.

Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Lufthansa announced service cuts citing the issue.

The Emirates said it would suspend flights to nine U.S. airports: Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental to Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. He said he will continue to fly to New York John F. Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles International and Washington Dulles.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and hope to resume our services in the US as soon as possible,” Emirates. said in her statement.

Air India said it would suspend service between Delhi and San Francisco, Chicago and JFK. It will also suspend a flight from Mumbai to Newark. He will continue to fly the Washington Dulles.

Both ANA and Japan Airlines said they canceled some flights to the United States scheduled to use Boeing 777 aircraft, but will operate several flights using the Boeing 787 in the country.

Germany Lufthansa canceled a flight between Frankfurt and Miami. He said he would swap Boeing 747-8 for 747-400 planes on flights from Frankfurt to Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

Delta Air Lines said it was planning the possibility of weather-related cancellations as early as Wednesday due to the new 5G service near dozens of US airports.

Transport regulators were already concerned that the 5G version that was scheduled to be activated could interfere with some aircraft instruments, and many aviation industry groups shared these fears, despite assurances from federal telecom regulators and wireless carriers.

In particular, the Federal Aviation Administration has been concerned that 5G cellular antennas near some airports and not cellular passenger equipment may drop readings from certain aircraft devices designed to show pilots how far from the ground. These systems, known as radar altimeters, are used during a flight and are considered critical equipment. (Radar gauges differ from standard altimeters, which rely on air pressure readings and do not use radio signals to measure altitude.)

In December, the FAA released an urgent order banning pilots from using potentially affected altimeters around airports where they would otherwise require low visibility conditions. This new rule may prevent aircraft from arriving at some airports in certain circumstances because pilots will not be able to land using instruments alone.

AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, and Verizon both announced Tuesday that they would delay 5G activation at several towers around designated airports. The spread of wireless technology near major airports had been scheduled for Wednesday.

“We are disappointed with the FAA’s inability to do what almost 40 countries have done, which is the safe deployment of 5G technology without interrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner,” he said. Megan Ketterer, an AT&T spokeswoman. .

of Biden Administration welcomed the delay, saying in a declaration that “the agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery, allowing more than 90% of the installation of wireless towers to occur as planned.”

The airlines also praised the move.

“While this is a positive development towards preventing widespread disruptions in flight operations, some flight restrictions may remain,” Delta said. a statement.

In a letter Tuesday, CEOs of 10 airlines told the Biden administration to postpone the already delayed delivery. Airlines estimate 1,000 flight disruptions per day due to possible interference with radar altimeters that pilots use to land in low visibility conditions. The telecom industry has not commented on the letter, but has said the fear is unfounded as there have been no problems in other countries where 5G has already been deployed.

Brian Fung, Jackie Wattles and Chris Liakos contributed to this article.

