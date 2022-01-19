International
Queensland is ready to change its COVID-19 rules for international arrivals. Here’s what you need to know
It will take some time to cross the border, but Queensland will soon reach the 90 percent double-dose COVID vaccination rate for people aged 16 and over.
With that milestone on the horizon, rules are being eased for international travelers from 1:00 a.m. this Saturday, January 22nd.
So what changes for international travelers?
“It’s time for families to be reunited,” said Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk.
“I think it now actually gives them the security that people are able to book their airline tickets.”
Rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated coming from abroad.
If you are fully vaccinated:
There are no restrictions on entry into Queensland and quarantine is not required.
But you will need it do a rapid antigen (RAT) test within 24 hours of arrival.
International arrivals already in quarantine will be free to leave at 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
If you have not been fully vaccinated:
You will need to complete the relevant entry requirements and you will be asked undertake a quarantine period.
And some conditions apply, including the requirement to receive a RAT within 24 hours of arrival.
If you are unable to meet the quarantine criteria in Queensland Health, you will be required to undertake an equivalent quarantine period at a government-designated institution.
All details are in Queensland Health Website.
Regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not …
Queensland Health says:
“Regardless of where you come from, you must complete the relevant entry form and adhere to public health guidelines at the time. Take the test if you have any symptoms and isolate yourself until you get your results.”
Why the need for RATs?
Ms Palaszczuk said the request for international arrivals to conduct a rapid antigen test was a “precautionary measure”.
The Prime Minister said that there will be one honor systemand would not be controlled.
“We are just asking people to pray to do this, just to check if they are proving positive,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
Will we see a huge increase in COVID cases in Queensland?
The prime minister said the return of international travel without quarantine would not have a “major impact” on the number of cases in the state.
“I’m not too worried about that,” she said.
“There are more viruses circulating in Australia at the moment, then there will be in a cargo plane coming from another country.”
Will restrictions be lifted for the unvaccinated in Queensland?
Jo.
While some have hoped that the 90 per cent mark would mean easing the many restrictions on the unvaccinated about access to venues and events, nothing is changing in this regard for the moment.
Here you can find all the details of which countries they apply to.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-19/qld-coronavirus-covid19-international-travellers-explainer/100764430
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
