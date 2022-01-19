International Academy (FTIFA) welcomes new player admission – News





The Fleetwood Towns International Football Academy (FTIFA) has welcomed the new number of players who will be part of the Professional Experience Program. After an extremely successful first block, which saw some amazing talent pushes for places within the professional game, we welcome over 25 new players to the program. Stretching across the globe, from 12 different countries, new players will want to impress. FTIFA has established partnerships with Town’s sister clubs in both Dubai (Fleetwood United Football Club) and South Africa (Western Cape Fleetwood Football Club), both of which have come from the force in power. Town’s Mayor Andy Pilley has invested in the couple as part of an international growth plan aimed at developing footballers across the globe in the coming years. The Dubai-based Fleetwood United Football Club, who have been officially admitted to the newly formed UAE Third Division, will also be linked to an established youth academy, United FC of Dubai. The Western Cape Fleetwood Football Club will be based outside the South African Cape area near Cape Town and has already started matches in the South African fourth division and has made some excellent appearances. Both will complement the excellent work done by our Fleetwood Town International Football Academy, which sees players from all over the world train at Poolfoot Farm alongside the first team squad every day. Mick Horsfall, FTIFA Operations Manager, said: “The FTIFA Professional Experience program now offers players a very realistic opportunity to become a professional footballer. It’s not just here in Fleetwood Town in the UK, though that would be the dream, but also in our liaison clubs in Dubai and South Africa. “The opportunity to play semi-professional through our recent relationship with Kendal Town has also been realized by some of our boys. We are really excited to see the talent coming and we look forward to supporting their development through our excellent training team. ” If you are interested, you can contact the Academy by emailing them [email protected]. You can also view the programs we offer here.

