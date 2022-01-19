Blinken: Russia has plans to increase force on Ukraine’s borders ‘even more’





“We know there are plans to increase that force even further in a very short notice,” Blinken said of the massive troop gathering near Ukraine’s borders. “And this gives President Putin the capacity also in a very short notice to take further aggressive action against Ukraine and this, of course, has attracted not only our attention, but the attention of almost all our allies and partners and not only in Europe, and beyond ”.

“This is a critical time for Ukraine,” Blinken told a crowd of about 60, speaking alongside Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien.

Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday for the first of three stops this week amid concerns that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, reaffirming Washington’s support for the country and telling Zelensky that it depends on the Ukrainians and no one else.

Blinken warned Russia that there were two ways out of this situation. “There is a path of diplomacy and dialogue to try to resolve any differences that there is peacefully through diplomacy,” he said in his speech to embassy staff. “It is clear that the preferred path, the most responsible path and what we would prefer, but there is also the path if Russia chooses to renew aggression, conflict, confrontation and consequences for Russia.” Blinken said President Joe Biden had asked his team to “consider” the situation after intensive negotiations with allies, but also talks with Russia, and to “reaffirm” the US commitment to Ukraine. “I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this in a diplomatic and peaceful way, but ultimately, this will be President Putin’s decision,” he concluded. The top US diplomat will travel to Berlin later to meet with his German counterpart to discuss efforts to thwart further Russian aggression against Ukraine, before heading to Geneva on Friday to meet with the Minister. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Blinken and Lavrov plan to discuss Russia’s military rise and its demands for security guarantees in what will be the first high-level meeting between Russia and the United States since diplomatic talks last week ended without much progress. . Russia has now deployed more than 127,000 troops near Ukraine, transferred more Iskander operational-tactical missiles to the border, and stepped up its intelligence activity against the country, according to the latest Ukrainian Defense Ministry intelligence assessment that was shared exclusively. on Tuesday with CNN. The Kremlin has continued to deny that it is planning an attack, while urging the US and its Western partners to rule out further NATO eastward expansion, guarantee that Ukraine will never join the bloc, and prevent NATO from establish military bases in post-Soviet countries.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/19/politics/antony-blinken-ukraine-trip-russia/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos