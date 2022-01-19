2022: Year of Climate Adaptation

Thank you for inviting me to speak at this annual conference on the coastal future.

In 1953, 307 lives were lost on land and more than 177 people were lost at sea in the east coast wave.

Caused by a mix of high spring tides, low pressure and strong northern storms, it led to significant developments in flood protection, forecasting and warning and information systems.

The effectiveness of these improvements means that today, many people do not realize that they are artificially protected from disasters.

For example, halfway through COP26, millions of people were protected from the highest tide of the year because we operated the Boston Barrier, the Hull Barrier, and the Thames Barrier.

It is clearly a good thing that people can live without fear.

But a lack of awareness builds future risks.

Last year, 200 people died in floods in Germany.

It was reported that people did not know what to do when they heard warnings.

After that tragedy, we looked at the situation in England.

Here, 61 percent of people living at risk of flooding do not realize they are.

In November, Hurricane Arwen hit the coast leading to waves over 10 feet high.

If these waves were to coincide with a high or spring wave, the impacts could have been worse than in 1953.

We can not leave this lucky.

At the Environment Agency, we analyze the data and see that climate change is making it more difficult to maintain weather-related shocks at full length.

–

The 9,000-kilometer English open coast is currently at risk from sea floods, erosion and landslides.

Even if we reach zero net by 2050, sea level will continue to rise in the next century.

By 2100, sea level events once a century will become annual events.

Climate change is taking existing risks and increasing their severity, frequency and duration.

In some countries, the pace and scale of change means that some risk management authorities will have to support communities to move away from the current coastline.

But, it is in everyone’s interest to make coastal communities more resilient.

Technical, social and economic opportunities, not only in job creation, can help start a new era of climate prosperity for the whole country.

Shortly before COP26, the Environment Agency published our third Adaptation Report under the Climate Change Act, outlining the need for a step change in the national approach to adaptation.

COP26 left no doubt as to the extent of action needed to tackle climate emergency globally.

Now, we need more focus on how communities will survive and thrive locally.

With COP27 in Africa this year – a continent with many communities at the forefront of climate change

2022 should become the Year of Climate Adaptation.

–

The United Nations Office on Disaster Risk Reduction recently said that there is no such thing as a natural disaster; The risk of disaster is most likely as a direct result of human activity.

For example, failure to enforce building codes results in far more deaths from earthquakes, and the destruction of mangrove forests is making storms more deadly.

Good disaster risk management saves lives, reduces displacement and economic losses, and that means having a national strategy to reduce disaster risk.

Last week, a report written by Helen Jackson on the Bright Blue think tank revealed that since 2007:

At least 15 hospitals have experienced floods which caused interruptions or immediate risk of disruption of patient services or hospital support services;

At least 68 schools have experienced floods which have disrupted classes or school transport;

There has been flood damage in at least 31 supermarket branches;

And, at least 12 cases of flooded electricity substations.

This shows that climate change poses social as well as environmental risks, increasing the vulnerability of schools, hospitals and energy supplies.

–

The government has given the Environment Agency a record $ 5.2 billion capital program to provide flood resistance in England.

It will ensure that another 336,000 homes are better protected from flooding and coastal erosion.

And, avoid over $ 32 billion in damage.

But, I would like to look at the broader economic context.

The National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021 predicts nearly 650 billion investments in public and private infrastructure by 2030.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority has analyzed over 200 billion of these, until 2024/25.

These include national investments in schools, transport and utilities.

Compared to the total IPA 200 billion figure, the 3 billion we have for flood and coastal protection by 2024/25 looks like a thin green line of defense.

This is not a critique of the flood program, which is significant and ambitious.

On the contrary, its size, compared to other areas of infrastructure and construction pipeline, highlights that alarmingly few people are considering the impacts of climate change on their investments.

On Monday, the 2022 UK Climate Change Risk Assessment was thrown before Parliament.

Informed by the evaluation report on the Climate Change Committees’ evidence, he estimates that the economic damage could exceed many billions of pounds each year by 2050 even below 2 degrees of global warming. It shows other sources of evidence suggesting that, by 2045, the cost of climate change in the UK could be at least 1 per cent of GDP.

The report said: “Evidence shows that we need to do more to build climate change into any decision that has long-term effects, such as new housing or infrastructure, to avoid often costly regulatory action in the future.”

Get this right and:

to be better prepared for blows,

marriage creates jobs,

married level, ensuring that key industrial areas are at the center of the net zero transition,

and, we will turn the fall into nature by 2030.

But to realize these benefits and set goals that are both achievable and ambitious, we need leadership and legislation.

This should be informed with complete economic projections.

Treasury commissioned Dasgupta review to look at biodiversity economics.

We need a similar review to assess the true cost of climate impacts and the value of investing in resilience.

The Climate-Resistant Investment Coalition, which I co-chair – can help.

The CCRI currently has 120 members, with governments and investors, with over $ 20 trillion active.

By assessing climate risks, particularly for infrastructure, and including them in preliminary financial decision-making, the CCRI is showing how to drive a shift towards greater climate resilience.

–

On the coast, the Environment Agency is taking measures:

Coastal Management Plans provide a framework for adapting to a changing climate over 100 years. By 2024, we will have reviewed and expanded our coastal erosion risk assessment on property and infrastructure.

Our updated national coastal erosion risk map will use new research on precipitation, storm surges, and the effects of accelerated sea level rise on erosion rates, and improved monitoring data.

And, the National Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy sets out how we (along with risk management authorities, partners and communities) will build the resilience of millions of other homes and businesses.

To achieve this, we must innovate.

In March, we launched the $ 150 million National Flood and Coastal Resistance Innovation Program.

What we learn will inform our approach to the climate crisis in the coming decades.

An example would create space for sand dunes on the Cornish coast to protect existing coastal settlements and economies from coastal erosion and sea level rise, providing planting, salt restoration and community infrastructure protection.

–

It is a good example of how infrastructure resilience measures create multiple interrelated benefits.

For example, the salt marsh habitat located at the edge of the coast provides over 1 billion benefits from flood protection.

It stores the carbon equivalent of the annual domestic emissions of nearly 40 million people.

It also improves water quality, recreation and well-being.

With billions spent on coastal visits each year, we know that good water quality helps coastal cities thrive.

However, over 85 percent of this salt marsh has been lost since the 1800s.

We are ensuring that 120 million are invested over 5 years to compensate for habitat losses.

Together with partners we are leading a restoration initiative that aims to restore at least 15 percent of our priority estuary and coastal habitats by 2043.

Environmental Agencies River Basin Management Plans show that we need to do more to prevent deterioration and improve ecological health.

We have proposed a measure in the plans for the restoration of estuarine and coastal habitats.

After listening to stakeholders, we have identified opportunities for better integration and action, but these need the right investment.

While the government can provide some of this funding, we need more investors to see the potential of offshore based projects.

Those with proven ability to generate income can grow rapidly.

You can help by responding to our River Basin Management Plan and Flood Risk Management Plan.

–

To finish:

Prosperity in a maritime country requires resilient infrastructure on the coast and this needs long-term investment.

We have come a long way since 1953.

But climate change must erase any sense of self-satisfaction.

We need to adapt to the current storm as well as those to come.

We need to plan, adapt and thrive to save lives and livelihoods.

To ensure the success of the UK COP26 Presidency

and foster the ambition of the Green Industrial Revolution

2022 should become the Year of Climate Adaptation.

Thank you.