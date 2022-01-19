Coronavirus: Omicron peaks in some provinces





The fifth wave of the Omicron-induced COVID-19 pandemic appears to be reaching its peak in some provinces, while others say the worst is likely to come yet. The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is preparing for a wave of hospitalizations and staff shortages from COVID-19 by mid-February, while Alberta says hospitalization rates are rising to levels not seen since mid-February. October. The growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Prince Edward Island has prompted the province to reduce the size of the gathering and close restaurants and restaurant dining rooms by at least the end of the month. Although the two set new records for hospitalizations, officials in Ontario and Quebec say the daily rate appears to be shrinking slightly, although they warn that the health care system remains under tremendous pressure. There are 3,417 patients with COVID in Quebec hospitals, while Ontario has 4,183, including 580 people in intensive care. BC registered 1,975 cases of COVID-19 with 854 people in hospital after the province’s top doctor described her decision to allow the reopening of gyms and other fitness facilities on Thursday as a “cautious step” in lifting restrictions. COVID-19. Dr. Bonnie Henry said a vaccination certification card will still be required to use gyms and facilities will need to operate below capacity limits and provide seven square feet for every person who is exercising. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 19, 2022.

