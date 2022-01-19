Unhappy return of NSW parents to school may require regular COVID testing

New South Wales parents are expressing concern as they learn that students may need to have regular rapid antigen tests according to the state government plan to go to school.

The official plan will be released Thursday after the national cabinet, but there are media reports that the NSW government wants students to return two negative tests a week.

Newcastle’s Simonne Pengelly has resigned over the fact that she is living with a new normalcy, but is also concerned about what the new school year means to her family.

It’s a disturbing time as her 11-year-old son starts high school.

“He could not get a vaccine until January 10 and we were very lucky to get a vaccine that day, after many days of following them,” Ms Pengelly said.

“He is going from an environment with 140 children to 1400 children.”

Simonne Pengelly with her son Phoenix and his father, Ben. ( Supplied: Simonne Pengelly )

Mrs. Pengelly also has an eight-year-old.

“Eight-year-olds have to go out having fun, they have to run, roll in the mud … and hug their friends,” she said.

“They have not been able to do that for two years, it certainly does not bother them and no matter how hard you try, I do not know how well they left the hands of an eight-year-old.”

Like many parents, Ms. Pengelly is frustrated that the children were not able to get vaccinated sooner.

“There was potential to do things, like in the initial presentation, in the first two weeks to move it forward and tell your group 10 to 12 to get vaccinated earlier and remove some pressure from the system,” she said.

“It is very clear that there have been unnecessary delays and it is our children who are carrying the most weight.”

School closures ‘last resort’

Earlier this week, NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the government had worked with its Victorian counterparts to harmonize plans, given that states face similar increases in COVID numbers.

“For many of our young children, they have lost a quarter of their schooling,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We saw last year when we returned the schools, in certain circumstances the schools had to be closed.

“Now, as we go through this period, my view is that closing schools is the last resort, not the first, and we will have provisions to ensure that teachers and children are safe in the classroom.”

Dominic Perrottet is developing a return to school plan with Victoria. ( Video News )

Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday urged parents to get their boosting vaccines as soon as possible.

“I also urge people who have children returning to school to think about you and your extended family, making sure you are improving before the school year and also that any elderly relatives are helped to get help. them, “she said.

“Yes, when the schools return, there are more connections, different social networks and an increase in cases will be expected, but we as a community can take other actions to compensate for this, but one of the keys is growing.” .

Regular RATs are not the answer

Another Newcastle parent, Richard Ley, is concerned about the potential for his daughter to pass the virus on to more vulnerable family members.

“It could be more transmissible to her if she only took one dose,” Mr Ley said.

“She can bring her home, so it’s important for the rest of us in the family to take the double dose, especially her grandparents and her great-grandmother, who is in her late 90s.”

Mr. Ley laughed at the suggestion that students might be asked to perform two rapid antigen tests a week before class.

“I will be interested to find out where we find these rapid antigen tests,” he said.

“Of course it will not be every day, but if there are two a week, then it will start collecting expenses and I do not think the people of NSW will have that.

“It’s a public health issue and it needs to be funded by Medicare.”

Ms. Pengelly also does not believe this is a viable or practical solution because some children are quite anxious without having to be tested regularly.

“It’s very disturbing for those kids and really disturbing for the parents who have to do it,” she said.

