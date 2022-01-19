International
Unhappy return of NSW parents to school may require regular COVID testing
New South Wales parents are expressing concern as they learn that students may need to have regular rapid antigen tests according to the state government plan to go to school.
Main points:
- Hunter parents say that students who do RAT twice a week is not practical
- Concerns have been raised about children bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members
- Dr Kerry Chant urges parents to get their booster vaccines to counteract the expected increase in COVID cases among students
The official plan will be released Thursday after the national cabinet, but there are media reports that the NSW government wants students to return two negative tests a week.
Newcastle’s Simonne Pengelly has resigned over the fact that she is living with a new normalcy, but is also concerned about what the new school year means to her family.
It’s a disturbing time as her 11-year-old son starts high school.
“He could not get a vaccine until January 10 and we were very lucky to get a vaccine that day, after many days of following them,” Ms Pengelly said.
Mrs. Pengelly also has an eight-year-old.
“Eight-year-olds have to go out having fun, they have to run, roll in the mud … and hug their friends,” she said.
“They have not been able to do that for two years, it certainly does not bother them and no matter how hard you try, I do not know how well they left the hands of an eight-year-old.”
Like many parents, Ms. Pengelly is frustrated that the children were not able to get vaccinated sooner.
“There was potential to do things, like in the initial presentation, in the first two weeks to move it forward and tell your group 10 to 12 to get vaccinated earlier and remove some pressure from the system,” she said.
“It is very clear that there have been unnecessary delays and it is our children who are carrying the most weight.”
School closures ‘last resort’
Earlier this week, NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the government had worked with its Victorian counterparts to harmonize plans, given that states face similar increases in COVID numbers.
“For many of our young children, they have lost a quarter of their schooling,” Mr Perrottet said.
“We saw last year when we returned the schools, in certain circumstances the schools had to be closed.
“Now, as we go through this period, my view is that closing schools is the last resort, not the first, and we will have provisions to ensure that teachers and children are safe in the classroom.”
Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday urged parents to get their boosting vaccines as soon as possible.
“I also urge people who have children returning to school to think about you and your extended family, making sure you are improving before the school year and also that any elderly relatives are helped to get help. them, “she said.
“Yes, when the schools return, there are more connections, different social networks and an increase in cases will be expected, but we as a community can take other actions to compensate for this, but one of the keys is growing.” .
Regular RATs are not the answer
Another Newcastle parent, Richard Ley, is concerned about the potential for his daughter to pass the virus on to more vulnerable family members.
“It could be more transmissible to her if she only took one dose,” Mr Ley said.
“She can bring her home, so it’s important for the rest of us in the family to take the double dose, especially her grandparents and her great-grandmother, who is in her late 90s.”
Mr. Ley laughed at the suggestion that students might be asked to perform two rapid antigen tests a week before class.
“Of course it will not be every day, but if there are two a week, then it will start collecting expenses and I do not think the people of NSW will have that.
“It’s a public health issue and it needs to be funded by Medicare.”
Ms. Pengelly also does not believe this is a viable or practical solution because some children are quite anxious without having to be tested regularly.
“It’s very disturbing for those kids and really disturbing for the parents who have to do it,” she said.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-19/hunter-parents-unhappy-return-to-school-regular-covid-testing/100767314
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022