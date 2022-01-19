Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of a brief Russian attack





KYIV Two days ago At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister in Geneva, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday that Russia could attack Ukraine in a very short notice and warned of confrontation and consequences for Russia if it does. Mr Blinken made the remarks as he spoke to US staff at the US Embassy in the Ukrainian capital, where he landed Wednesday morning at the latest show of US support for the government of the war-torn country. Russia is already backing an uprising in eastern Ukraine, and Moscow’s decision to deploy a large force around the country’s eastern border was a source of great concern, Mr Blinken said. We know there are plans to increase that force even further in a very short notice, he said, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also in a very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine.

Both the Kremlin and US officials gave a pessimistic note after the third round of talks on Eastern European security last week, with a Russian diplomat saying talks with the West were approaching a dead end. Against that grim background, Mr. Blinken met this morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and later with her foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. It was unclear whether Mr Blinken promised them any new specific support measures to deter Moscow, or to fight the Russian military in the event of a full-scale invasion, but a State Department official confirmed Wednesday that the Biden administration approved last month an additional $ 200 million in defense security assistance to Ukraine. Mr Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei V. Lavrov, in Geneva on Friday. US officials have downplayed hopes for any progress in the meeting, which they have described as an opportunity to test whether Moscow is serious about negotiations. But the White House also said On Tuesday he hoped to point this out there is a diplomatic way forward.

Russia has positioned about 100,000 troops along its western border with Ukraine, though accurate estimates vary. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Russia could at any moment want an attack on Ukraine.

Russian officials are urging the United States to provide a formal and written response to a series of demands issued by the Kremlin that included a legally binding commitment by NATO to never admit Ukraine as a member. US officials have given no indication that Mr. Blinken will submit such a document to Mr. Lavrov. Speaking at a forum in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A. Ryabkov reiterated his governments’ previous denial that Moscow has any plans to relocate its forces to Ukraine. Understand the growing tensions over Ukraine Card 1 of 5 Ominous warnings. Russia called the attack a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of a new intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict. The attitude of the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly portrayed NATO enlargement eastward as an existential threat to his country, said Moscow’s military rise was a response to deepening Ukraine’s partnership with the alliance. . We will not attack, strike, invade, quote without quote, whatever, said Mr. Ryabkov. He said Russian troops around the border with Ukraine were conducting training exercises. Even on Wednesday, Mr. Kuleba spoke by phone with Josep Borrell Fontelles, chief diplomat of the European Union, approx economic sanctions that the bloc may impose on Russia and additional financial support for Ukraine, said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. “Every country in the European Union needs to understand that, although the price of restraining Russia is high, the cost of stopping a new war will be higher if it starts,” Kuleba said after the call, local media reported.

Mr Kuleba said the two discussed economic policies to restrain Russia and support Ukraine. The European diplomat agreed that one of Russia’s goals is the economic destabilization of Ukraine and that the European Union was ready to help, Mr. Kuleba said. Michael Crowley AND Andrew E. Kramer reported from Kiev, and Anton Troianovski from Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/us/politics/blinken-us-russia-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos