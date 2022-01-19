Boris Johnson says England will ease Covid rules





Prior to the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday, the government had sought to urge voters on immigration and cultural issues with a range of policy ideas, such as using the Royal Navy to stem the tide of migrants crossing the English Channel and freeze the budget. BBC. None of those hastily accumulated games, however, seemed to slow down Mr. Johnson’s momentum of political disintegration. On Wednesday, minutes before the prime minister appeared in Parliament, a Conservative lawmaker, Christian Wakeford, announced he would join the Labor Party, delivering a scathing blow to Mr Johnson. Mr Wakeford, who sat down with Labor lawmakers, expressed outrage at how the prime minister had handled the protest over the parties and confirmed that he had submitted a letter calling for a no-confidence vote. In a letter to Mr. Johnson, Mr. Wakeford said: Both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of delivering the leadership and government this country deserves. Mr. Johnson’s previous public appearances, including a televised interview on Tuesday, not only failed to convince his inner critics, but seemed to deepen the crisis. He showed more fighting in Parliament on Wednesday and again insisted he would not resign, but was again put under protection by Labor leader Keir Starmer, who mocked his changeable explanations for a party he attended in the garden. of Downing Street in May 2020.. Noting that Mr. Johnson had apologized to Queen Elizabeth II for the feasts held on the eve of the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, Mr. Starmer asked, is he not ashamed that he did not resign at the same time? Mr Johnson has struggled to substantiate his argument that he did not defraud Parliament of a breach that could lead to the resignation of prime ministers on the grounds that he thought he was attending a working event when, in May 2020, he joined several dozen staff members drinking in the garden at the height of blocking restrictions.

