Belgium sentences 18 in UK smuggling case linked to truck deaths





BRUSSELS A Belgian court has found a 45-year-old Vietnamese man guilty of human trafficking, along with more than a dozen accomplices, in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Britain, a spokesman said. of the court in a statement Wednesday. The decision comes more than two years after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated truck near a ferry terminal in Essex, east London. They had crossed the English Channel from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, which has been used by smuggling gangs as an entry point into Britain for decades. The tragedy opened a window into the dark world of human smuggling and the trial shed light on international networks exploiting thousands of people aspiring to a better life in Europe. The 31 Vietnamese men and eight women who were killed two years ago were traveling along the so-called CO2 route, a perilous journey across the English Channel to Britain in trucks or poorly ventilated containers at the end of a 6,000-mile crossing from Southeast Asia. in Europe.

The 45-year-old, whose name was not made public, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a fine of about 900,000, or $ 1 million, by a court in Bruges, eight miles from the port. The court confiscated assets worth more than $ 2.3 million. He is indisputably the head of the Belgian cell of the criminal organization, it is said in a statement of the court. His transport was life-threatening. He also organized the fatal transport of October 22, 2019, where no less than 39 people lost their lives, in completely degrading and fundamentally terrible conditions. Among the 22 people tried along with the 45-year-old, three were Belgians, six Moroccans and one Armenian, and 12 were Vietnamese, said Eric Van Duyse, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor. Four, who had worked as drivers, were acquitted because they were unaware of the nature of the transport and one had already been convicted of similar charges in 2019. Seventeen others were found guilty and sentenced to one to 10 years. jail. In general, we are satisfied with the decision, said Mr. Van Duyse in an interview. What is most important is that the families of the victims consider that they have received justice. The discovery of the 39 bodies prompted the creation of a joint investigation team between Belgium, Ireland, France, Britain and two European Union agencies, Eurojust and Europol, which led to the arrest of 26 suspects in Belgium and France in May 2020.

Last January, a British court ruled four men, including two truck drivers, prison sentences ranging from 13 to 27 years for manslaughter due to death, with the presiding judge noting that the people trapped in the truck would have died in a painfully torturous manner. Three other men received prison sentences of three to seven years for conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration. The court in Belgium said the convicts on Tuesday were part of a larger network smuggling people from Vietnam to Britain. Despite the risks, around 18,000 Vietnamese set off each year on the CO2 route seeking opportunities in Britain, paying smugglers between $ 10,000 and $ 50,000. According to British authorities, Vietnam is one of the main sources of migrants who have been trafficked into the country, often to work in nail salons or factories, where they face abuse and exploitation. Vietnamese smugglers usually transport their clients from Vietnam via China to France or the Netherlands, where other gangs take control and take migrants to Britain. One of the victims, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, who wanted to work as a manicurist in London, sent a message to her mother a few hours before the bodies were found. Mom, I love you and Dad so much! I’m dying because I can not breathe, she wrote.

