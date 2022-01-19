Qilian International Holding Group Limited gets approval to sell its newly developed Enteric Nitrofurantoin tablets





JIUQUAN, China, January 19, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (“The Company”, “Qilian International”, “us”, “our” or “us”), a China-maker of pharmaceutical and chemical based products, today announced that the company received approval from the Gansu Provincial Drug Administration in January 14, 2022 for the sale of its newly developed nitrofurantoin-coated tablets. This shows that the company officially became the first enterprise in Gansu Province with the approval of the Gansu Provincial Drug Administration for the sale of nitrofurantoin coated tablets. Included as a class A drug in the National List of Reimbursement Drugs and the National List of Essential Drugs in China, nitrofurantoin coated tablets are expected to have a strong market demand with great growth potential. Nitrofurantoin-coated tablets are mainly used to treat acute lower urinary tract infections caused by bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Enterococcus, Staphylococcus, Klebsiella and Enterobacter. Nitrofurantoin coated tablets can also be used to prevent urinary tract infections and are commonly used as anti-inflammatory and bactericidal drugs. The company’s tablets coated with nitrofurantoin have successfully passed on-site inspection and comprehensive evaluation by the Gansu Provincial Drug Administration Examination and Inspection Center. The Gansu Provincial Drug Administration Examination and Inspection Center determined that the company’s production process for nitrofurantoin-coated tablets is in line with the approved registration process, its production and quality management of nitrofurantoin-coated tablets meet the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice. , and its production facilities and quality control system meet the needs of the production scale. Qilian International nitrofurantoin coated tablets were sampled by the Gansu Provincial Drug Administration Examination and Inspection Center and tested by the Gansu Provincial Drug Inspection Institute. As a result of the above approvals, the Company nitrofurantoin coated tablets have been designated by the relevant authorities to meet national drug standards. Mr. Zhanchang Xin, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “We are excited to receive approval from the Gansu Provincial Drug Administration for the sale of nitrofurantoin-coated tablets, which we believe demonstrate our research and development capabilities ( “R&D”). We anticipate that our nitrofurantoin coated tablets will further enhance the Company’s product line in the pharmaceutical sector and may further enhance our competitiveness and market expansion capabilities. with nitrofurantoin to have a positive impact on the Company’s operations in the future.Looking forward, we will continue to focus on independent innovation, increase our R&D efforts, improve product quality and take advantage of our brand. We expect to rapidly expand our scale of production and sales, further improve market share our products, improve our fin performance and make greater efforts to effectively improve the market concentration and human health ”. About Qilian International Holding Group Limited Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical and chemical products in China. It focuses on the development, production, marketing and sales of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products, heparin products, sausage casings and fertilizers. The company’s products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the Company website athttp://ir.qlsyy.net/index.htmlorhttp://qilianinternational.com/. Foresighted statement This notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safeguarding provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. All statements except statements of historical fact in this notice are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and forecasts for future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial position, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements with words or phrases such as “can”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “shoot”, “evaluate”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe” “. “potential”, “continuation”, “likely” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes not to update future statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will be accurate and the Company warns investors that the actual results may differ materially from the expected results and encourages investors consider other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and its other files with the SEC. For more information, please contact: Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Email:[email protected] Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phones: 917-609-0333

Email:[email protected] SOURCE Qilian International Holding Group Limited

