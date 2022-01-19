5G News – Latest: Pilot Association Calls Reckless Spread Amid Airport Chaos





US Airlines Warns Spread of 5G Networks May Cause Big Outages Major international airlines have begun canceling flights to the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns about 5G wireless towers near airports. Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways announced they would suspend flights after the Airlines for America business group put pressure on the Biden administration for the catastrophic shutdown due to the scheduled January 19 appearance. Emirates suspended flights to nine airports, including Boston, Chicago OHare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental to Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. He said he would continue to fly to New York John F. Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles Airport and Washington Dulles. Meanwhile, Air India announced the suspension of services between Delhi and San Francisco, Chicago and JFK, as well as between Mumbai and Newark. Wireless telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon announced that the activation of 5G towers near some US airports would be postponed for two weeks to resolve disputes. 5G high-speed Internet uses so-called C-band frequencies close to those used by aircraft to measure their altitude, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warning that possible interference could affect sensitive aircraft instruments such as heights and significantly impede low visibility. operations. Follow the updates directly below Main posts Displays the latest update



1642604136 The Emirates chief says he did not know about the 5G distribution in the US until the morning before, calling everyone involved delinquent and irresponsible. Sir Tim Clark, president of the Dubai-based Emirates airline, attacked the US government and US wireless providers during a show on CNN on Wednesday. Clark said he was unaware of the details of the 5G distribution in the US until Tuesday morning. Emirates operates primarily using Boeing 777s, which are particularly sensitive to the type of instrument malfunction that aviation security experts warn could be caused by 5G. I have to be as honest as I usually am, and say that this is one of the most delinquent, completely irresponsible issues, call it what you will, I have seen in my aviation career because it involves government bodies, manufacturers, science, etc. . And you know, the notion that, for example, the United States government has to sell its all-frequency franchise for a lot of money, he told CNN Richard Quest. Someone should have told them at the time – that the dangers and dangers they posed in the use of certain frequencies around the field, airports, metropolitan areas that should have been done at that time. Graig Graziosi19 January 2022 14:55 1642600815 Pilots Association: FCC and Telecom Companies Ignore Our 5G Interference Warnings The Airline Pilots Association, which represents more than 61,000 pilots on 38 American and Canadian airlines, issued a statement last night on Tweet in connection with the delay in the implementation of 5G. Today we issued the following statement for the latter # 5G Implementation delay, they wrote in the Tweet. The association went on to say that the delay in presentation acknowledges the seriousness of aviation security and operational risks. But airline passengers and carriers deserve a commitment from telecom companies not to launch the new 5G service at any of the airport locations identified by the FAA as sensitive to 5G interference until a permanent fix is ​​found, the statement concluded. Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 at 14:00 1642600122 5G Opening: United Airlines Tells Late Customers to Complain to Government in Angry Internet Message United Airlines has advised disgruntled customers to contact the FCC amid ongoing delays related to 5G. The company released the message to customers whose flights were delayed by several hours Tuesday night as a result of the deployment of a new 5G system across the US. New:@Unitedtells customers to contact@FCCfor the delayed flight, journalist David Shepardson shared on Twitter, with a snapshot of the United message attached. The airline message says: Your flight has been delayed due to possible interference caused by the implementation of a new 5G signal from telecommunication systems near Denver International Airport and its potential impact on aircraft equipment. If you have any concerns, please address them to the Federal Communications Commission here. Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 13:48 1642598755 The delay in the implementation of 5G goes beyond aviation intervention – experts suggest The delay in introducing 5G is just the latest of several factors that make companies cautious in deploying next-generation wireless service in their operations, say analysts and industry executives. But even beyond the two-week delay, there is no lack of reasons why companies are wary of 5G. The cost and complexity of extracting new infrastructure is holding back some, as well as less than resounding demand, analysts say. There is a long period of time between auctioning prescribed waves, conducting auctions and then setting up infrastructure to support those waves, said Bill Menezes, director at Gartner Inc. WSJ. Moreover, applications that can generate demand and drive 5G adoption are still in the relatively early stages of development. Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 13:25 1642595945 Explanator: Why 5G is causing so much disruption in the aviation industry The airline industry is raising shares in a showdown with AT&T and Verizonover plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be stopped or delayed if delivery takes place near major airports. The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say interference from wireless service on a key instrument on the plane is worse than originally thought. AT&T and Verizon plan to launch their new 5G wireless service on Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for a launch in early December. The new 5G high-speed service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of the aircraft above the ground. Read a full summary of the issue here: < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> EXPLANATORY: 5G and air travel The airline industry is raising shares in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be canceled or delayed if delivery takes place near major airports. Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 12:39 1642593600 Look: The Pilots Association criticizes the launch of 5G as reckless Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer said Tuesday that placing 5G near airports could endanger the lives of passengers. This is reckless, it is dangerous and it must be stopped, Tajer told Show Sot Tuesday. Take a break. It is a cell phone signal, and they were focused on protecting lives. Follow the full exchange below: Justin Vallejo19 January 2022 at 12:00 1642592846 Joined clients are advised to contact the FCC for delays New: @United tells customers to contact @FCC for the delayed flight, he writes, with a picture of the United message attached. Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 11:47 1642590000 ICYMI: 5G distribution should be stopped everywhere as negative health effects are investigated, experts claim Before the spread of 5G could be stopped near airports, a health expert warned that the entire network should be delayed to further investigate the potential risks of adverse health effects. Professor John William Frank from the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh argued that transmission towers should no longer be built in order to limit public exposure while safety standards are being reviewed. In an opinion published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, Professor Frank wrote that radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) emitted by 5G towers could cause adverse biological effects. A growing number of engineers, scientists and doctors internationally [are] calling on governments to raise their safety standards for RF-EMFs, conduct more and better research, and stop further increases in public exposure, pending clearer safety evidence, he wrote. It is very likely that each of these many forms of transmission will cause somewhat different biological effects, making sound, comprehensive and up-to-date research on these effects virtually impossible. Independents Anthony Cuthbertson has the full story: Justin Vallejo19 January 2022 at 11:00 1642589209 Which flights have been canceled due to 5G distribution? British Airwaysis among several airlines towards ground flights to and from the US due to security concerns regarding the deployment of 5G. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight using certain types of radar equipment for near altimeters. to antennas on 5G networks. The Boeing 777, the world’s leading long-haul, wide-body aircraft is particularly affected. British Airways has canceled morning departures from LondonHeathrow to New York JFK, Chicago and Los Angeles. Some other utilities have planned 777 aircraft replaced with other types. You can find out which other paths have been affected Simon Calders report: Thomas Fenton19 January 2022 10:46 1642586400 What is 5G and how fast will it be? What is all the fuss about 5G? At the Mobile World Congress this year, Samsung unveiled its 5G home routers, which reached speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second (Gbps), according to PCMag. That’s 500 megabytes per second, which can allow you to download a 50 GB game in less than two minutes, or a 100 GB 4K movie in less than four minutes. To give you an idea of ​​how fast it is, the average internet speed in the US since 2016 is 55 megabits per second, which translates to a misery of 6.5 megabytes per second. Independents Antonio Villas-Boas takes a closer look: < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Your internet speeds will be extremely fast when 5G comes When the 5G wireless standard comes out, our home internet speeds have the potential to be so fast that we will download movies, games, 4K software and any other great form of content in a fraction of the time that use. te. Justin Vallejo19 January 2022 at 10:00

