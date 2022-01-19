International
Prime Minister Doug Ford launches housing-funded summit to help municipalities cut red tape
TORONTO – Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford kicked off a virtual housing summit with a pledge of funds to help the province’s largest municipalities speed up development approvals.
The province will provide more than $ 45m in the form of a new fund to improve development approvals and cut bureaucracy so residential and industrial projects can begin, he said.
Dealing with the housing crisis will require cooperation from all levels of government, and Ford said his goal for the summit was to come up with concrete ways to allow more families to buy a home.
“While the solutions may seem clear, implementing them requires a lot of work and determination,” Ford said at the opening of the summit.
Read more:
Housing construction slows as housing supply hits record low in Canada, data show
“We know we need to better standardize processes and procedures across regions, and we know we need to improve data collection and reporting so that we can better track progress where we can do better.”
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said affordability of housing is a critical priority for the Ontario government and the summit is an opportunity to coordinate efforts with municipalities to build more homes faster.
It is also about enabling proper mixing of homes in the right places, Clark said.
Ford had invited Justin Trudeau to the summit with Ontario mayors and regional mayors, but the prime minister declined.
The meeting was previously scheduled for mid-December, but was postponed so that provincial and municipal politicians could focus on their response to the Omicron variant.
Trends
Revealed: How a network of Canadian doctors are undermining the fight against COVID-19
Experts say grocery stores could close if work, product shortages worsen
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Government also announced a housing affordability working group to take action to increase the supply of rental and ownership housing, reduce bureaucracy and other options to address housing issues.
Read more:
Canadian home sales set new record in 2021, surpassing previous level by 20%: CREA
A report outlining his recommendations is expected to be published early next year.
Figures in Ontario’s fall economic statement show home-to-day home starts were 16 percent higher than last year and home rental starts were 14 percent higher.
In the resale market, a frenzy peaked in March 2021 at a record high, before moderating through September. But in that month the average home resale price in Ontario was 31.4 percent higher than the February 2020 level before the pandemic.
The government noted low interest rates, higher overall disposable income, limited resale lists, and changing home preferences to explain strong demand.
Indicative figures illustrating the provincial housing heating markets can also be found in land transfer tax revenues. In 2020-2021, Ontario raised about $ 3.7 billion in land transfer taxes. In 2021-2022, the total was projected to grow to more than $ 5 billion.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said earlier this month that a record 121,712 homes were sold through its MLS system last year, up 28 percent from 2020 and nearly eight percent above its previous level of 2016 of 113,040.
The average selling price in 2021 set a peak of $ 1,095 million, about 18 percent more than last year’s high of $ 929,636.
Toronto’s “apartment restoration” is taking place amid a return to urban nuclei
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8522895/ontario-housing-summit-municipalities/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022