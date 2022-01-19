Prime Minister Doug Ford launches housing-funded summit to help municipalities cut red tape

TORONTO – Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford kicked off a virtual housing summit with a pledge of funds to help the province’s largest municipalities speed up development approvals.

The province will provide more than $ 45m in the form of a new fund to improve development approvals and cut bureaucracy so residential and industrial projects can begin, he said.

Dealing with the housing crisis will require cooperation from all levels of government, and Ford said his goal for the summit was to come up with concrete ways to allow more families to buy a home.

“While the solutions may seem clear, implementing them requires a lot of work and determination,” Ford said at the opening of the summit.

Read more: Housing construction slows as housing supply hits record low in Canada, data show

The story goes down the ad

“We know we need to better standardize processes and procedures across regions, and we know we need to improve data collection and reporting so that we can better track progress where we can do better.”

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said affordability of housing is a critical priority for the Ontario government and the summit is an opportunity to coordinate efforts with municipalities to build more homes faster.

It is also about enabling proper mixing of homes in the right places, Clark said.

Ford had invited Justin Trudeau to the summit with Ontario mayors and regional mayors, but the prime minister declined.

The meeting was previously scheduled for mid-December, but was postponed so that provincial and municipal politicians could focus on their response to the Omicron variant.

Trends Revealed: How a network of Canadian doctors are undermining the fight against COVID-19

Experts say grocery stores could close if work, product shortages worsen

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Government also announced a housing affordability working group to take action to increase the supply of rental and ownership housing, reduce bureaucracy and other options to address housing issues.

Read more: Canadian home sales set new record in 2021, surpassing previous level by 20%: CREA

A report outlining his recommendations is expected to be published early next year.

Figures in Ontario’s fall economic statement show home-to-day home starts were 16 percent higher than last year and home rental starts were 14 percent higher.

The story goes down the ad

In the resale market, a frenzy peaked in March 2021 at a record high, before moderating through September. But in that month the average home resale price in Ontario was 31.4 percent higher than the February 2020 level before the pandemic.

The government noted low interest rates, higher overall disposable income, limited resale lists, and changing home preferences to explain strong demand.

Indicative figures illustrating the provincial housing heating markets can also be found in land transfer tax revenues. In 2020-2021, Ontario raised about $ 3.7 billion in land transfer taxes. In 2021-2022, the total was projected to grow to more than $ 5 billion.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said earlier this month that a record 121,712 homes were sold through its MLS system last year, up 28 percent from 2020 and nearly eight percent above its previous level of 2016 of 113,040.

The average selling price in 2021 set a peak of $ 1,095 million, about 18 percent more than last year’s high of $ 929,636.

















1:53

Toronto’s “apartment restoration” is taking place amid a return to urban nuclei





Toronto ‘condo return’ taking place amid return to urban cores August 5, 2021

