Silvio Berlusconi Angles for the Presidency of Italy, Bunga Bunga and all

ROME Earlier this month, Silvio Berlusconi sat down at a dining table at his residence with his girlfriend, more than half a century younger, and an old political ally. As they ate pumpkin soufflés and truffle tagliatelle, the 85-year-old former prime minister and Italian billionaire made hours of phone calls, eliminating the list of disgruntled lawmakers he hoped to persuade to elect him president of Italy next week. .

We are forming the Bunga Bunga party and we want you with us, Christian Romaniello, a former lawmaker of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said Mr Berlusconi, referring to sex-fed bacchanals that Mr Berlusconi considered merely elegant dinners . According to Mr. Romaniello, Mr. Berlusconi then added, but will bring the ladies.

The Italian presidency, the head of state of the country, is a seven-year position usually filled with a figure of inviolable integrity and prudence, the influence of which derives from moral authority. The current holder, Sergio Mattarella, is a quiet statesman whose brother was killed by the crowd. Another contender is Mario Draghi, the prime minister and a titan of European politics that has led the country to an unusual period of stability.

Then there is Mr. Berlusconi, who despite his poor health, his weakened appearance and his weakened political position, is making an unceasing push to gain a culminating career position that he hopes will wash away the stains of decades that say his allies unjustly thrown mud and rewrite it. his legacy.