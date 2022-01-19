International
Silvio Berlusconi Angles for the Presidency of Italy, Bunga Bunga and all
ROME Earlier this month, Silvio Berlusconi sat down at a dining table at his residence with his girlfriend, more than half a century younger, and an old political ally. As they ate pumpkin soufflés and truffle tagliatelle, the 85-year-old former prime minister and Italian billionaire made hours of phone calls, eliminating the list of disgruntled lawmakers he hoped to persuade to elect him president of Italy next week. .
We are forming the Bunga Bunga party and we want you with us, Christian Romaniello, a former lawmaker of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said Mr Berlusconi, referring to sex-fed bacchanals that Mr Berlusconi considered merely elegant dinners . According to Mr. Romaniello, Mr. Berlusconi then added, but will bring the ladies.
The Italian presidency, the head of state of the country, is a seven-year position usually filled with a figure of inviolable integrity and prudence, the influence of which derives from moral authority. The current holder, Sergio Mattarella, is a quiet statesman whose brother was killed by the crowd. Another contender is Mario Draghi, the prime minister and a titan of European politics that has led the country to an unusual period of stability.
Then there is Mr. Berlusconi, who despite his poor health, his weakened appearance and his weakened political position, is making an unceasing push to gain a culminating career position that he hopes will wash away the stains of decades that say his allies unjustly thrown mud and rewrite it. his legacy.
This would require a little cleaning.
There are countless trials; investigations into mob links and bribery of lawmakers; punishment for tax fraud; prohibition from duty; punishment for performing community service in a nursing home; using his media empire for political gain; his use of government to protect his media empire; the intercepted conversations of his libertine party guests recounting the caligula extending of his bunga bunga debauchery; his close relations with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who donated a large bed to Mr. Berlusconi; his appreciation for Barack Obama as young, handsome and smoky; his comparison of a German lawmaker with a concentration camp guard; his second wife divorced him because of his affair with an 18-year-old.
It is an unorthodox summary.
Mr Berlusconis conflicts of interest, litigation and behavior in the past made him less than a brilliant candidate, said Emma Bonino, a veteran Italian politician and civil rights activist who once ran for office herself. “I do not think he would give a good image of our country in the world,” she said.
Mr Berlusconi declined to comment on the article. But he and his team of advisers have long been selling him as a moderate, pro-European champion of democracy and potential capitalism. “I think Silvio Berlusconi could be useful for the country,” Mr Berlusconi said in October, referring to himself in the third person.
Typically, he is using all the leverage at his disposal to reach the required 505-vote majority in the secret ballot for the presidency among lawmakers starting Monday.
Il Giornale, a newspaper owned by Mr Berlusconi’s family, republished his address to the US Congress this month during the Bush administration (International Statesman, read the title) and published an insert on his qualities (hero of freedom). Weeks ago, lawmakers opening their mailboxes found a photograph of Mr. Berlusconi, arms up and bathing in worship, on the cover of an anthology of his speeches.
But Mr. Berlusconi is also working with phones and extending to charm, improving the game of Christmas gifts from ties to oil paintings with gold frames. He is making every effort to persuade the reluctant members of his alliance to stay with him and to persuade many obstructors who can rely on him.
Mr. Berlusconis’s candidacy is unlikely, but it is not an omission.
Despite the shrinking influence of his party, Forza Italia, the great-grandfather has remained the father figure of the center-right, which has already united the largest bloc of lawmakers in Parliament and a strong desire to elect the next president.
But Mr Berlusconi’s insistence has caused Matteo Salvini, the leader of the nationalist League party, a major headache, both at work and at home. Mr Salvinis’s girlfriend is the daughter of Denis Verdini, one of Mr Berlusconi’s closest advisers, who is publicly pressuring him from house arrest following his sentencing in a bankruptcy fraud case to elect Mr Berlusconi.
After years of promising Mr Berlusconi that he would support his candidacy for president, Mr Salvini sent a stinging message to Mr Berlusconi this week, saying “we need to verify that Berlusconi has the numbers before the start of voting next week”. . Mr. Salvini indicated he had someone else in mind.
Giorgia Meloni, the right-wing leader of the Brothers of Italy, the third party in the center-right alliance, spoke on Tuesday about the possibility of Mr Berlusconis leaving, prompting speculation that he might step down.
“I have not decided,” Mr Berlusconi said in a statement on Tuesday evening. I’m optimistic.
His candidacy would be bad news for the Italian left, led by the Democratic Party, which Mr Berlusconi has driven mad for decades as he pioneered and perfected a style of polarization and political victimization.
They do not know what to do with his candidacy. There is talk of casting empty ballots or leaving the chamber, but that risks looking small and there is always the risk that lawmakers pulled by Mr Berlusconi will elect him.
In any case, the prospect of Mr. Berlusconi’s mandarin being hung in the country’s classrooms and public offices has sparked threats of national demonstrations and calls for the old liberal battle stations.
Jo Ai, read Espresso magazine cover.
Although Mr. Berlusconis seems unfit to fulfill the role of head of state, his allies argue that the Italians elected him several times, that political considerations motivated the judges who followed him for decades, and that he was a self-made businessman and brilliant who built an empire.
But his big appetites and use of power for self-interest sparked a backlash that sowed and grew the great anti-establishment Five Star Movement, co-founded by comedian Beppe Grillo, who once ridiculed Mr Berlusconi as a psychotic dwarf.
The Five Stars took power in 2018 as Italy’s leading party and Mr Berlusconis’s support dwindled. He took second place to the growing nationalists, first Mr. Salvini and then Mrs. Meloni, and was opposed against the Five Stars as incompetents worthless and a threat to democracy. He scoffed at their trademark universal welfare plan as a joke. He called their structure of communist power.
But now Mr. Berlusconi and those who are not good need each other.
The Five Stars has since exploded and scattered members into a mixed group of desperate lawmakers to avert new elections that would almost certainly cost them jobs and pensions. Mr Berlusconi has explicitly promised to continue the legislature as president, called the universal income plan good for the poor and made gifts to former rivals.
Luigi Di Maio, the Five Star leader who once refused to join any government with Mr Berlusconi, this Christmas accepted a centuries-old oil painting of Venice from the collection of tycoons, according to a person close to Mr Di Maio, who refused to comment.
As Mr Berlusconi worked on the phones with his girlfriend, who is also a Member of Parliament in his political party, he sat next to Vittorio Sgarbi, one of his former ministers and a lawmaker and television personality, who he likes. many of the many members of the Five Stars. .
When Mr. Sgarbi called Mr. Romaniello, the former Five Star MP, who was interrupted while making Carnevale masks with his two young children, he jokingly introduced Mr. Berlusconi as a friend who follows Grillo.
In an interview, Mr. Romaniello said he was pleased with the phone call and added that friends contacted by Mr Berlusconi also respected the telephone service and the positive charisma of the former prime ministers. But Mr Romaniello said he still considered himself, politically, an opponent, adding that the Five Stars had been born as an antithesis of Berlusconi. A phone call, he said, would not win his vote.
Until Tuesday, even Mr. Sgarbi had freed Mr. Berlusconi and was asking him to become a king.
“I do not think he can do that,” he said in an interview, adding that the duo had persuaded only about 15 lawmakers to support him, very few, even if he had a base of about 450 conservative supporters, to win the election. . It’s futile to try if you do not have the numbers.
On Wednesday, as Mr Berlusconis’s lawyers in Milan successfully argued for a delay in a bribery trial over his bunga’s misfortunes until after the presidential vote, his team withdrew and vowed that he would insist and, as always, he would speak for himself.
“I will not disappoint those who have trusted me,” Mr Berlusconi said.
