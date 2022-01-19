International
China’s growing threat solidifies Taiwan’s unique identity
CHIAYI, Taiwan When Li Yuan-hsin, a 36-year-old high school teacher, travels abroad, people often assume she is Chinese.
No, she tells them. She is Taiwanese.
For him, the difference is significant. China may be the land of its ancestors, but Taiwan is the place where it was born and raised, a home it defines as much with its green mountains and noisy night markets as with its powerful democracy . In high school, she had placed a small blue flag on her desk to show support for her favorite political candidate; since then, she has voted in every presidential election.
I love this island, Ms. Li said in an interview. I like freedom here.
Over 90 percent of Taiwanese residents have their roots in mainland China, but more than ever, they are embracing an identity that is different from that of their communist-ruled neighbor. Beijing’s fierce authoritarianism and its claim to Taiwan has only strengthened the islands ‘identity, now at the center of a dispute that has turned the Taiwan Strait into one of Asia’ s biggest potential points.
For Beijing, pushing Taiwan to stand out from the mainland poses a dangerous obstacle to Chinese governments’ efforts to pull or force Taiwan into its political orbit. China’s leader Xi Jinping warned in October against the trend he sees as secession: Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will not have a happy ending.
Most Taiwanese people are not interested in being absorbed by a communist-ruled China. But they are not even seeking formal independence for the island, preferring to avoid the risk of war.
It leaves both sides in a dangerous stalemate. The more entrenched Taiwan’s identity becomes, the more Beijing may feel compelled to intensify its military and diplomatic campaign to pressure the island to honor its claim to sovereignty.
Mrs. Li is among more than 60 percent of the 23 million people identified as Taiwanese alone, three times the percentage in 1992, according to polls by the Center for Electoral Studies at Chengchi National University in Taipei. Only two percent identified as Chinese, up from 25 percent three decades ago.
Part of the change is her 82-year-old grandmother generation, Wang Yu-lan, for example, is among that minority in contraction.
For Mrs. Wang, who left the continent decades ago, being Chinese means celebrating her cultural and family roots. She paints classic landscapes with Chinese paint and displays them on the walls of her house. She spends hours practicing the erhun, a traditional Chinese two-stringed instrument. She tells the story of a land so loved that her grandparents brought with them a handful of soil when they left. She still asks what happened to the gold and silver rods they had buried under a heated brick bed in Beijing.
Ms. Wang was nine years old when she landed in Taiwan in 1948, part of the nearly one million Chinese who withdrew with the nationalists during China’s Civil War with the Communists. The island is about 100 miles off the southeast coast of China, but for many of the newcomers, it felt like another world. The Chinese settlers who had been there for centuries and made up the majority spoke a different dialect. The first inhabitants of the islands came thousands of years ago and were more associated with the peoples of Southeast Asia and the Pacific than with the Chinese. Europeans had set up trading points on the island. The Japanese had ruled it for 50 years.
Ms. Wang and the other exiles lived in villages designated for the continent’s military officers and their families, where the aroma of pepper-filled Sichuan cooking was mixed with the sour aromas of delicious food from the southern province of Guizhou. Every day, she and other women in the village gathered to shout slogans like Conquer the continent by communist bandits!
Over time, that dream faded. In 1971, the United Nations severed diplomatic relations with Taipei and formally recognized the communist government in Beijing. The United States and other countries would later follow suit, giving a blow to continents like Ms. Wang. How could she still claim to be Chinese, she asked, if the world did not even recognize her as such?
There is no more hope, recalls Ms. Wang who was thinking at the time.
Ms. Wang and other continent residents who wanted to return to China have always been a minority in Taiwan. But generations later, between children and their grandchildren, this desire has turned into a fear of Beijing’s vast ambitions. Under Mr. Xi’s leadership, Beijing has signaled its impatience with Taiwan in increasingly threatening ways, sending military aircraft to roar Taiwan almost every day.
When nearby Hong Kong erupted in anti-government protests in 2019, Ms. Li, the schoolteacher, followed the news every day. She saw the Beijing strike there and the destruction of civil liberties as evidence that the party could not be trusted to keep its promise to preserve Taiwan’s autonomy if the parties unite.
Ms. Lis’s consciousness has only grown with the pandemic. Beijing continues to block Taiwan from international groups, such as the World Health Organization, a clear sign that the Communist Party values politics over the people. Taiwan’s success in fighting the coronavirus, despite these challenges, had filled him with pride.
Watching the Tokyo Olympics last year, Ms. Li felt indignant that athletes from Taiwan had to compete under a flag that was not theirs. When they won, the song played on the premises was not their anthem. Instead of Taiwan or the Republic of China, their team bore the Chinese name Taipei.
Taken together, these disappointments have only strengthened Taiwan’s determination against the Chinese Communist Party. China’s global criticism of its treatment of Covid and its oppression at home revived a long debate in Taiwan for removing China from the islands’s official name. However, no action was taken; such an action by Taiwan would have been seen by Beijing as formalizing its de facto independence.
For young people like Ms. Li, it was also unnecessary. Independence for them is not an aspiration, it is a reality.
We are Taiwanese in our thinking, she said. We do not need to declare independence because we are essentially independent.
This emerging belief has now come to define Taiwan’s contemporary individuality, along with the strong embrace of democracy on the islands. For many young people in Taiwan, calling yourself a Taiwanese means increasingly adhering to democratic values so as not to be, in other words, part of communist-ruled China.
Under its current president, Tsai Ing-wen, the Taiwanese government has positioned the island as a Chinese society that is democratic and tolerant, unlike the colossus across the strait. As Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on ethnic minorities in the name of national unity, the Taiwanese government has sought to embrace indigenous island groups and other minorities.
Taiwan represents both an insult to the narrative and an obstacle to the Chinese Communist Party’s regional ambitions, Ms. Tsai said last year.
Many Taiwanese identify with this attitude and have gathered around countries willing to support Taipei. When Beijing imposed an unofficial trade blockade to punish Lithuania for strengthening ties with Taiwan, people in Taiwan rushed to buy special Lithuanian products like crackers and chocolate.
Democracy is not just an expression of Taiwan’s identity, it is at its core. After the nationalists ended nearly four decades of martial law in 1987, topics previously considered taboo could be discussed, including identity issues and calls for independence. Many acted to regain the local Taiwanese language and culture lost when nationalists imposed a Chinese continental identity on the island.
Growing up in the 1980s, Ms. Li was less aware of the divide between Taiwanese and continents. She knew that going to her grandparents ‘continental house after school meant eating pork buns and chickpeas heavier and saltier than her maternal grandparents’ Taiwanese taste, who fed them rice noodles. fried and bitter melon.
Such differences became less apparent over time. Many Taiwanese people are now proud of the culinary offerings on their islands, be it this classic beef noodle soup, a blend of Taiwanese unique continental influences, or bubble milk tea, a modern invention.
In Taiwan’s efforts to create a unique identity, officials also revised textbooks to focus more on the island’s history and geography than on the mainland. At school, Ms. Li learned that the Japanese colonizers, whom her grandmother, Ms. Wang, so often denounced for their atrocities during the war, had been instrumental in modernizing the island economy. She and her classmates learned about figures like Tan Teng-pho, a local artist who was one of 28,000 people killed by nationalist government troops in 1947, a massacre known as the 28/2 Incident.
Now, as China under Mr Xi has become more authoritarian, the political divide separating it from Taiwan has seemed increasingly insurmountable.
After Xi Jinping took office, he oversaw the regression of democracy, Ms. Li said. She cited Mr. Xis’s move in 2018 to lift restrictions on his presidency, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely. Then I felt that unification would be impossible.
Ms. Li notes Beijing’s controls on speech and disagreement as antithetical to Taiwan.
She compares Tiananmen Square in Beijing, which she visited in 2005 as a university student, to public spaces in Taipei. In the Chinese capital, surveillance cameras appeared in every direction as armed police watched the crowds. Her government-approved roadmap did not mention the brutal crackdown by Communist Parties in 1989 on pro-democracy protesters, about whom she had learned as a high school student in Taiwan.
She thought of Liberty Square in Taipei, for comparison, a large square where people often gather to play music, dance, train and protest.
After that trip, I loved Taiwan more, Ms. Li said.
