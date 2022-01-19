China’s growing threat solidifies Taiwan’s unique identity

Part of the change is her 82-year-old grandmother generation, Wang Yu-lan, for example, is among that minority in contraction.

For Mrs. Wang, who left the continent decades ago, being Chinese means celebrating her cultural and family roots. She paints classic landscapes with Chinese paint and displays them on the walls of her house. She spends hours practicing the erhun, a traditional Chinese two-stringed instrument. She tells the story of a land so loved that her grandparents brought with them a handful of soil when they left. She still asks what happened to the gold and silver rods they had buried under a heated brick bed in Beijing.

Ms. Wang was nine years old when she landed in Taiwan in 1948, part of the nearly one million Chinese who withdrew with the nationalists during China’s Civil War with the Communists. The island is about 100 miles off the southeast coast of China, but for many of the newcomers, it felt like another world. The Chinese settlers who had been there for centuries and made up the majority spoke a different dialect. The first inhabitants of the islands came thousands of years ago and were more associated with the peoples of Southeast Asia and the Pacific than with the Chinese. Europeans had set up trading points on the island. The Japanese had ruled it for 50 years.

Ms. Wang and the other exiles lived in villages designated for the continent’s military officers and their families, where the aroma of pepper-filled Sichuan cooking was mixed with the sour aromas of delicious food from the southern province of Guizhou. Every day, she and other women in the village gathered to shout slogans like Conquer the continent by communist bandits!