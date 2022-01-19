As nationwide swimming and diving programs continue to be recruited on the domestic scene, Pitt head coach John Hargis is looking beyond the borders of the United States to get his record-breaking athletes.

Hargis and the rest of his coaching staff have not hesitated to pursue international talent. Between the men’s and women’s teams, the lists combine to have 13 international athletes from nine different countries, a number significantly higher than some other major programs across the country.

Two years away from his high school graduation in 2016, Cooper van der Laan found himself at a crossroads.

Hed spent the last 18 months in his hometown of Gold Coast, Australia, outside the pool and rehabilitating an injury that occurred while his dog was walking. After continuing to exercise on it for the next few months, a preliminary MRI revealed several fractures that forced him to undergo complete ankle reconstruction.

In a sense it was something funny at the time that I did not think anything about it, that it was just a sprain, said van der Laan, now an elderly swimmer in Pitt. Then for her to get back to ankle reconstruction and go through the whole recovery process, not knowing if I was one, I could swim again and two, to compete at a high level, that part was pretty scary.

The recovery gave van der Laan the opportunity to think about his future.

Unlike the United States, where universities allow college athletes to advance their academic careers while also working toward their degrees, most top-level athletes in Australia have to choose between one or the other.

Luckily for van der Laan, he managed to fully recover and, again, found some of his old forms in the pool. Competitive swimming was once again an option for him.

While exploring his options, he spoke with a friend from Australia who did the NCAA swimming jump and had nothing but good things to say about his experience. Shortly after that conversation, van der Laan undertook to see what options he had across the Pacific. Nearly 10,000 miles away, it was Pitt who stood out as the best combination of athletics and academics.

I got a call from one of the coaches here in Pitt and it was immediately dismissed, he said. I saw myself developing as a student, as a swimmer and as a person as well, so I took advantage of this opportunity. I would like to think I have run with it so far.

It only takes a quick glance at the Pitt swimming and diving record books to see that van der Laan has made the most of his opportunity in Pittsburgh, particularly at the 100 Breast event. In three years with the Panthers, he broke the school record in each of those three years, most recently at the Ohio State Invitation on Nov. 18 with a 51.42.

He was one All-American, ACC bronze medalist and NCAA Championship finalist last season and looks set to be on track for an even better season. Hargis, a former Olympic gold medalist, said van der Laan has the potential and mentality to swim at every level.

With Cooper, he is definitely an extremely talented athlete, probably one of the most talented athletes I have ever worked with, Hargis said. It fits the model in terms of when we look international. We really want to find a kid who has an Olympic mentality, and I would say Cooper has that mentality.

Hargis also acknowledged that swimming nationally for a country as competitive as Australia is a difficult task, but a goal he thinks van der Laan can achieve.

Old diver Amy Read is another outstanding international recruiter who has established a successful career in her four years with the Panthers. Hailing from Leeds, England, Read qualified for the NCAA Championships in each of its first three seasons, and broke school record last year in women’s platform diving with 289.65 against West Virginia.

Like van der Laan, Read did not really see coming to school in the United States as a realistic opportunity. Diving head coach Katie Kasprzak, who went to school in Leeds, gave some insight into how separate schools and sports are in England.

There are no scholarships in collegiate sports, there are teams, but they are essentially like teams within the school, Kasprzak said. Many divers will either decide to wait or choose not to go to college because they are pursuing their international diving career.

For Read, choosing one over the other was not an option. As a communication graduate, she seeks to go to high school and find a job in the United States. She said Kasprzaks’s experience diving in England and then coming to the United States was a major factor in her choice of Pitt to advance her academic and athletic career.

Oh, she has definitely been very important in my diving career, said Read. I think there was just something in the way she approached me and obviously there was some comfort there, she knew what it was like to move to America.

Despite their success in the pool, there are a number of difficulties that come with being an international athlete, especially over the last two years with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to van der Laan, he has not returned to Australia for nearly 16 months, making the challenge of being thousands of miles away from home even more difficult.

First and foremost, your close families on the other side of the world, and my first year, that was probably one of the biggest things I had to deal with, he said. I am lucky enough to contact my family at home a few times a week, so it definitely helps me, but you know, it’s hard not to go home for Christmas and all these holidays.

Read said she was lucky to be back home for Christmas and is lucky she is not as far from Pittsburgh as some of the other international athletes. She said having other athletes around her, who are all facing the stress of returning home to other countries, has helped alleviate some of the stress that comes with racing abroad.

You are not alone in the situation you are in, said Read. For example, sometimes if I have difficulty, I will always know who the best people are to go and talk, because they too will have difficulty. I know there is a group of student athletes in Pitt who could not go home this Christmas because of how bad it was in Europe.

Dealing with the challenges of competing for championships, fighting merchandise and managing long periods of time away from their home countries due to the pandemic has created a bond not only between international athletes but also their domestic counterparts. Kasprzak said she is really proud of the way the athletes overcame the obstacles and took full advantage of the stressful circumstances.

They really lowered their heads, leaned on each other and did everything they could in their control to make the best of the situation and that is something the whole team did, not just the internationals, Kasprzak said. Everyone relies on each other, and here there is a really big support network.