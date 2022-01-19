4,132 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 589 in intensive care





Ontario is reporting 4,132 people to hospital with COVID on Wednesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to virus complications, with 589 in intensive care units. The province recently began to distinguish between those who were hospitalized directly due to COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus. Of the 4,132 people in hospital with COVID-19, which has dropped to 51 since yesterday, 53.4 per cent have been admitted because of the virus, while 46.6 per cent have been admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. Last Wednesday, hospital admissions were 3,448. Read more: Toronto to distribute rapid COVID-19 testing kits to childcare providers There are 589 people in the ICU, which has increased by 9 from the day before. About 82 percent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while about 18 percent were admitted for other reasons. The story goes down the ad The number of people in the ICU last week was 505. Covid Ontario Cases, Deaths, Vaccinations, Recoveries, Testing Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 5,744 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, though that’s an understatement of the truly widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The total number of provincial cases is now 969,437. Out of 5744 newly registered cases, the data showed that 880 persons were unvaccinated, 186 persons partially vaccinated, 4109 persons fully vaccinated. For 569 people the vaccination status was unknown. The death toll in the province has risen to 10,726 as another 60 virus-related deaths were added. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, officials noted. There are a total of 874,445 cures, which is about 90 percent of the known cases. Resolved cases have increased by 12,891 from the previous day. For vaccines, of the population aged 12 and over, 88.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Coverage of the first dose is 91.5 percent. Third-dose immunization is 44.1 percent, with more than 5.7 million Ontarians receiving a booster vaccine. Trends BC to allow reopening of gyms on Jan. 20, but extends other restrictions

Russia accuses Canada of “ignoring multiple crimes” by Ukraine amid rising tensions For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 50.4 percent to 7.5 percent who are now fully vaccinated. The story goes down the ad Read more: Ontario Health Minister to Provide Update on Public Health Trends COVID-19 The province administered 103,143 doses in the last day. The government said 34,579 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. The test positivity rate stands at 22 percent. 32,581 tests are currently under investigation. Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,916 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 8 deaths from the day before. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff. There are 347 actual blasts in the house, which has decreased by three from the day before. The ministry also indicated that there are currently 2,539 active cases among long-term care residents and 4,153 active cases among staff, with 78 and four, respectively, on the last day. With folder by Ryan Rocca The story goes down the ad View link » <br />

