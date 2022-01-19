Tonga faces ‘unprecedented catastrophe’ as New Zealand warns of further outbreaks and tsunami risk





In its first official update since the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano on Saturday, the Tonga government on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three people and several other injuries and described the extent of the devastation of the communities.

Tongan’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said all the houses on Mango Island, home to 36 people, were destroyed. Only two houses remain on Fonoifua Island and major damage has been reported on Nomuka Island, home to 239 people, he said.

“An unprecedented disaster has struck Tonga,” Sovalen said, adding a “volcanic mushroom plume” stretching across the country’s 170 islands – 36 of which are inhabited – affecting the entire population of most more than 100,000 people.

According to experts, the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano was the largest volcanic event recorded since the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Foreign Ministry warned that further volcanic eruptions were possible, posing a tsunami risk. The assessment was based on modeling by GNS Science, a New Zealand geological research institute, the ministry said. “The most likely scenario is for continuous eruptions in the coming days or weeks, with a continuing tsunami risk for Tonga and New Zealand,” he said. Saturday’s eruption generated tsunami waves up to 49 feet (15 meters) high that hit the west coast of Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu, and the islands of ‘Eua and Ha’api. A United Nations spokesman said an initial assessment by Tongan authorities revealed that 100 houses had been damaged and 50 destroyed in Tongatapu, the country’s main island, home to the majority of the population. No evacuation centers are open on the main island and the people who relocated are staying mostly with extended families. In ‘Eua, 89 people are in evacuation centers, the spokesman said, adding that information from outlying islands remains scarce. Race to offer help in Tonga The first details of the devastation came Tuesday as Tonga’s neighbors in the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, made reconnaissance flights in the archipelago – a journey of three to five hours. The photos show entire communities of islands that were once lush and green, now covered in thick, gray ash. Many homes look damaged or completely destroyed. According to the Red Cross, large ponds stagnant with salt water, along with volcanic ash, are polluting drinking water sources. Delivery of aid was hampered by ash rain covering the runway at Tonga Fua’amotu International Airport, forcing New Zealand to send two naval vessels to aid the recovery – but they will not arrive until Friday. Yutaro Setoya, the official in charge of the WHO liaison office for Tonga, said he believed first aid flights could arrive on Thursday. He also described the conditions after the disaster. “After the explosion initially, there was a sound on the roof like rain, and it actually wasn’t rain. It was small bullets falling from the sky,” Setoya told CNN on Wednesday. The pellets were followed by very fine ash, which by the time Tonga woke up the next day resembled “gray snow like two centimeters everywhere”. With ongoing clean-up efforts, rescue workers are vying to provide safe drinking water to the island nation as it faces shortages. “Providing access to safe drinking water is an immediate critical priority,” said Katie Greenwood, Head of the Pacific Delegation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, noting the increased risk of diarrhea. and diseases such as cholera. Covid Risk Tonga has only reported one case of coronavirus during the pandemic and there is concern that the nation may see its first outbreak if aid workers bring the virus with them from places where the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) will not send international aid teams to Tonga because of the risk of bringing Covid-19 into the community, according to Sean Casey, WHO Incident Manager for Covid-19 in the Pacific. Tonga has done “extremely well” in spreading their vaccines with more than 80% fully vaccinated, Casey said. The country closed its borders to international travelers near the start of the pandemic and has used this time to prepare the population and its healthcare systems for an outbreak, he added. “We have a lot of natural disasters in this part of the world and you do not want to face multiple emergencies at once if this can be avoided,” Casey said. WHO is still working to send supplies to Tonga, including telecommunications equipment such as satellite phones, sewer equipment and shelter repair and construction materials. “Everyone in Tonga, every family in town is affected by this,” Casey said. “This is always the case in the Pacific. The figures seem very small, but the impact proportionally on a very small country is massive.” Tonga is largely detached from the world Tonga’s communication systems remain highly restricted following damage to a key underwater cable that disrupted international and inter-island calls, the New Zealand Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, an international mobile network provider has set up a temporary system in Tongatapu using a satellite dish, which can restore 2G connections. But this “will be limited and fragmented,” the ministry said. Many Tongans living abroad now face a frightening expectation of reconnecting with loved ones at home as rescue workers try to save the underwater cable. Repairs are not expected to begin until Feb. 1, and it may take another two weeks to repair the cable, according to a company that helps with the work. Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua – Tokyo’s flag bearer last year – said on Instagram he had not been able to meet his father, the governor of the Ha’apai Islands. “I just got the news that our family on the main island of Haapai is safe and that our house in Ha’apai ‘Fuino’ is still standing! It is over 100 years old and has gone through many cyclones and now a tsunami,” Taufatofua told on Wednesday. “There is still no word from my father or our family in Kotu and the lower islands around.” Taekwondo Taufatofua, which is based in a training camp in Australia, has launched a fundraising site for rescue efforts that have raised more than $ 300,000 in donations since Wednesday. Tongan-Australian artist and activist Seini Taumoepeau told Reuters “her worst fear is always that you will never see the people you love anymore,” adding that she had had no contact with anyone from Tonga since before the strike. tsunami. Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai Volcano, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Fonuafo’ou Island in Tonga, is located between two small islands at about 6,500 feet (2,000 meters) above sea level. with about 328 feet (100 meters) visible above sea level. Researchers said it has erupted regularly over the past few decades. The most recent eruption began in December 2021, with plumes of gas, steam and ash rising about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) into the air. The volcano erupted again on January 14 and the massive eruption of January 15 caused shock waves around the world and triggered tsunami waves that were felt thousands of miles away, killing at least two people in Peru.

