Few Central Florida flights are experiencing interruptions amid the 5G dispute





ORLANDO, Fla. Few airlines in central Florida saw flight disruptions Wednesday after AT&T and Verizon said they would delay 5G mobile service near several airports, including Orlando International Airport. Telecom companies activated 90% of their new ultra-fast wireless networks on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Student ends up as only passenger on transatlantic flight | Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad Some airlines said they had been warned that the Boeing 777, an aircraft used by carriers worldwide, was particularly affected by the new high-speed wireless service. Emirates announced that flights to and from Orlando would be canceled indefinitely. It was not immediately clear why the airline made the decision. We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and hope to resume our services in the US as soon as possible, the state-owned airline said. Similar cellular networks have been deployed in dozens of other countries, but there are differences in how the U.S. network works that may make it more likely to cause problems for airlines. The new 5G networks use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio meters, which measure the height of the aircraft above the ground and help pilots sit in low visibility. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which sets a buffer between the frequency used by 5G and that used by altimeters, determined that it can be used safely in close proximity to air traffic. Ad AT&T and Verizon have said their devices will not interfere with aircraft electronics. The FCC chairwoman said in a statement that the deployment of 5G could safely coexist with aviation technologies in the United States, as is the case in other countries around the world. However, Jessica Rosenworcel urged the FAA to conduct its security checks carefully and swiftly. AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions of dollars on the 5G spectrum known as the C-Band at a government auction last year.

