COVID-19 in Ottawa: 1 new death, 11 others in hospital
Ottawa Public Health is reporting that another person has died from COVID-19 and there has been an increase in the number of people in hospital due to the virus, including in the ICU.
Wednesday’s photo from OPH shows 83 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, up from 72 on Tuesday. There are now 10 people in intensive care in Ottawa, out of eight.
Ottawa has seen 650 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported a larger number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Local hospitals say they have many more patients who tested positive for COVID-19, but may not be in hospital specifically for the treatment of the disease. Ottawa Hospital told CTV News Ottawa has 137 patients with COVID-19, Queensway Carleton Hospital reported 61 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Montfort Hospital said it had 52 and CHEO had 11.
On Wednesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Omicron cases are is expected to peak this month, with the hospitalizations that will follow.
The OPH reported 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, although with limited testing to select groups in Ontario only, officials say the daily number of cases is an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community.
of Ottawa Wastewater Monitoring Project is showing a recent rise in viral signal level detected after a slight drop earlier this month.
Sixty other Ontarians have died from COVID-19, provincial health officials said, and there are 4132 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 589 of whom are in intensive care.
KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (11 through 17 January): 283.3 (down from 291.2)
Position Rate in Ottawa (January 12-18): 19.7 percent (down from 21.5 percent)
Reproduction number (average of seven days): 0.62 (decrease from 0.87)
Known active cases: 4,128 (-459)
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.
The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.
HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA
There are 83 people in Ottawa hospitals Wednesday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 72 on Tuesday.
There are 10 people in the ICU, out of eight.
Age categories of people in the hospital:
0-9: 0
10-19: 2
20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)
30-39: 2
40-49: 4
50-59: 6
60-69: 16 (3 in ICU)
70-79: 27 (5 in ICU)
80-89: 17 (1 in ICU)
90+: 7
(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)
VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA
As of Wednesday:
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 903,745 (+600)
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 837,010 (+788)
Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 480,872 (+6,206)
Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent
Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent
* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
ABOUT THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU *
Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 35 in hospital, 7 in ICU
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 8 in ICU
Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 20 in hospital, 7 in ICU
Renfrew County Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU
Outaouais: 129 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.
* EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. The figures are from January 17, 2022.
EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:
24 long-term care homes
44 nursing homes
35 hospital units
56 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January.
A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.
