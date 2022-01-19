A pile of old photographs could reveal the future of these arctic glaciers





Mamuthi, the ethereal beautiful glaciers of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, near the North Pole, bear the scars of climate change more than almost anywhere else on the planet. For the past three decades, Svalbard has heats up twice as fast like the rest of the Arctic region and seven times the global average. This is causing island glaciers to melt at an alarming rate, threatening polar bears and other wildlife, and boosting sea level rise across the globe. For a long time, however, predicting how quickly future warming could cause ice retreat required assumptions. In Svalbard and elsewhere, most field measurements began only in the mid-20th century, and satellite observations even later. Now, advances in computing are helping scientists bring old ice back to life with stunning detail. Using black-and-white photographs taken during cartographic expeditions nearly a century ago, they are creating three-dimensional digital models of what glaciers looked like before modern data storage, and illuminating the ways in which they have changed over a longer period of time. .

Gloom Bloomstrandbreen:

One of the largest such reconstructions to date, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, shows a troubling conclusion: Svalbards glaciers could have thinned twice as fast in this century than in the past. For now, our predictions for the future change of glaciers are not very much based on all the data we already have from what happened in the last century, said Emily C. Geyman, a graduate student at the California Institute of Technology. and the lead author of new study. A deeper historical record allows scientists to test how well their patterns of glacier change match the past, Ms. Geyman said, before using them to look to the future. This is a unique opportunity to look a little further in time, said Ward JJ van Pelt, an associate professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, who contributed to the new research.

The reconstruction of the Svalbard glacier crews in 1936 reveals, in astonishing detail, how much some of the ice cover shrank from then until 2010. The average loss rate was about 1.1 feet per year.

Across the planet’s frozen roof, rapid warming is disrupting life and destroying vast wild landscapes. In its latest annual Arctic assessment, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that shrinking sea ice and snow continued to transform the region last year. Glacier collapse has caused landslides and tsunamis. The melting of permafrost, or constantly frozen soil, has destabilized homes and the infrastructure built on it. Svalbard sits on the edge of Arctic sea ice during the winter, said Dr. van Pelt. Sea ice reflects a lot of the sunlight that hits it, so as the ice disappears, more solar energy is absorbed by the ocean, heating the water. This is the main reason why Svalbard is warming up faster than the rest of the globe. To rebuild past islands, Ms. Geyman and her co-authors used a collection of more than 5,500 aerial images taken by a Norwegian mapping project in 1936 and 1938. The icy conditions made the flight a challenge and the equipment was simple: a Zeiss camera mounted on a scout aircraft. However, the photographs, which are owned and managed by the Norwegian Polar Institute, a government research group, strongly capture the drama of the landscape. I was just fascinated by the photos, said Ms. Geyman.

To transform faded negatives into three-dimensional digital models, Ms. Geyman had to show her computer how to interpret images. This included selecting dots in different photos that show the same feature in the landscape, for example, a crack or a canal cut in ice from melted water, so that the software could merge the images correctly. Understand the latest news on climate change In total, she placed about 70,000 such dots in the picture. It took the best part of two years. I started to have to wear these glasses, I think, she said, pointing to her face, because of the large viewing of pixel images on my screen. In some places, the fresh white snow in the photo made it very difficult to distinguish the terrain, so it filled the gaps with estimates. After having digital reconstructions of more than 1,500 glaciers across Svalbard, Ms. Geyman and her co-authors compared them with those made from the latest images to determine how much ice had melted since the 1930s. They then used these specifications to predict that the average height of the Svalbards glacier would shrink by 2.2 to 3 feet per year before 2100, depending on the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. These rates are at least 1.9 times higher than the withdrawal rate that occurred in the 20th century, even in a modest warming scenario in which global warming is limited to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. . Researchers have been creating three-dimensional computer models of individual glaciers for several years now. But only recently has increased processing power made it possible to rebuild ice cover across entire regions and mountain ranges, said Erik S. Mannerfelt, a glacier at the Swiss university ETH Zurich, who did not work on the new study. This is a new era where we can look at not individual glaciers, but their populations, he said.

Mr Mannerfelt is completing a separate article using 22,000 photos taken by Swiss climbers between the two world wars to capture changes in Switzerland’s glaciers since the early 1930s. He hopes other image archives could enable reconstructions. similar detailed ice on the Tierra del Fuego islands of South America and in the Himalayas. Given that we are now beginning to know exactly what happened, Mr. Mannerfelt said, we can make much better predictions for the future.

