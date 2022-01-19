The TSA finds a record number of weapons at St. Paul International Airport. Louis Lambert in 2021





ST. LOUIS- Data recently released by the Transportation Safety Administration show an increase in the number of weapons confiscated from hand luggage at Missouri airports last year, with a trend surpassing the pre-pandemic figures. The agency reports that 102 firearms were found at St. Paul’s International Airport. Courtesy: Transportation Safety Administration Total of St. The jump from 2020 to 2021 may not have been very surprising, given the reduced amount of passenger travel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2021 figure almost matches the total number found in the years before the 2018 pandemic and 2019. Secret Service: St

The TSA says it is working with its partners at airports and airlines to better educate the public about the law, which carries civil and criminal penalties, including a $ 13,900 fine for violations. As there are steps passengers must take to the airport that can alert them to carrying a weapon, TSA spokesman Mark Howell says: “By the time you get to the airport, it’s too late.” Howell says the agency is trying to give the floor to gun clubs and gun education classes to remind the public that even in an open state of possession, even with a hidden gun license. Nationwide, the TSA says its officers stopped 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, reaching a record 4,432 in 2019. The agency says 86 percent of those firearms were loaded.



