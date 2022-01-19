Decarbonisation of Agriculture: Lessons from Work in International Coalitions









Northampton, MA | 19 January 2022 09:34 Eastern Standard Time

It feels like yesterday that Sir David Attenborough opened the UN Global Conference on Climate Change with one of the most powerful speeches I have ever heard on climate change. In his speech he made one very clear thing:We need to halve carbon emissions this decade. We need to recover billions of tons of carbon from the air.To achieve this we need a new industrial revolution. One that clearly focuses on sustainable innovations and ensures a halving of emissions along with significant carbon capture in just 10 years. For many of us, this is clearly understood in theory, no doubt. But how can we make this happen quickly and effectively?

Let’s focus on the agricultural industry, a sector that accounts for approximately one-third of global carbon emissions. John Crawford from the University of Glasgow and I are the two leading international coalitions dealing with agricultural decarbonisation: The EU’s Global Soil and Carbon + Agriculture Program The Coalition is committed to delivering operational solutions on a scale and in time.

The Global Soil Health Program consists of large global corporations and earth scientists working towards a global framework for improving soil health. This includes carbon sequestration on the ground through a program-managed carbon sequestration campaign. Particular focus is on the measurement, reporting and verification of soil organic carbon.

But why is this topic of particular interest?Soil health is essential for tackling climate and biodiversity crises. Carbon is the source of energy, used by soil organisms, that maintains the physical and biological properties of the soil in an efficient and productive state. Carbon changes the condition of the soil so that it improves the storage of water and nutrients, enables these reserves to move more easily towards plant roots, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The UN has calculated that restoring soil health has the potential to attract two gigabytes of CO2eq per year1. This corresponds to the minimum level of compensation required to keep global warming below 1.5C under the most optimistic emission reduction scenarios. Therefore, investing in global soil health presents opportunities to increase yields and resilience, reduce further biodiversity losses by reducing the need to open new lands for cultivation, reduce food and water insecurity in supply chains, and to achieve climate targets in hard-to-land sectors.

At the same time and completely independent of each other, the EU Carbon + Farming Coalition, sponsored by the World Economic Forum, is a group of corporations and institutions representing every step of the food value chain that jointly deals with the decarbonization of food systems. of the EU. . The Coalition is seeking in particular to support the implementation of the Green Agreement by co-designing decarbonization solutions with and for farmers.

The two coalitions follow different approaches, but are complementary. Land regulation is only a part of history, as 2/3 of the emissions for the agri-food sector are generated beyond the farm gate. Changes in consumption, processing, packaging and transportation patterns can have an even greater impact on climate and biodiversity than solutions that focus solely on food production. Therefore, in a joint effort, coalitions can help deliver a comprehensive food system solution.

Since this needs a whole system transformation, co-designing with all the actors is the only approach and coalitions are doing an excellent job of bringing different parties to the table to do just that.

John and I are honored to have leadership roles in both coalitions. During our work with various partners, farmers and stakeholders we have learned a lot and gained valuable experiences which are worth sharing as the industry is working towards reducing carbon emissions.

1. We need to look at the whole planting system holistically

We do not fix a system by fixing parts in insulation and there is no single solution that suits everyone. It should be noted that planting systems in Europe and globally are very diverse, which makes it difficult to find real scalable solutions. Caring for a crop or commodity will not be enough. When designing solutions, we need to think about a fully integrated planting system. It means that crop rotation, other on-farm production systems and overall landscape management should be part of it. Therefore, various aspects and influences such as geography, farmers skills, local practices, economy, data availability and technologies should always be considered.

2. A new relationship between science and agriculture

Richard Feynmann, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965, once said that Science is a way not to deceive oneself. The principle is that you should not deceive yourself, and you are the easiest person to be deceived. We need science to be the guide in giving influence, and both coalitions have science at their core. However, science is a process, not an outcome. Nature continues to present us with new twists we did not expect. Although the science that supports agriculture continues to have gaps in knowledge, the urgency is too great to wait. We need to build solutions based on our current knowledge and make those solutions better as science improves. This needs a different approach, and here we can learn again from Nature.

In coalitions, innovation can be a collaborative activity that combines scientific and business knowledge with governance and business extension to create new solutions more quickly. Farmers play a central role because everyone is innovative and can tell us when things are not working out as science thinks. By contributing their knowledge and pointing out gaps in our science that need to be filled, farmers become citizen scientists in this innovative ecosystem. Data is the common currency that connects everything and everyone. Digitization across food systems, where farmers have control over access to their data and can reap material benefits from sharing, will enable us to accelerate science and solutions.

3. To accelerate innovation, we need the right policies

As with all major questions and as debated at COP26, appropriate policies need to be defined to facilitate the path to innovation and have the power to accelerate change. In addition, we need a common set of science-based standards for MRV (Monitoring, Reporting and Verification), e.g. how we measure carbon in the ground, to operate on the same basis. A standardized market approach is needed. Involvement of farmers is the key element of success.

Farmers need to be clearly at the center of developing decarbonization solutions. Simply put: They are our customers and if we want to directly serve the needs of customers, we must take into account their views and ideally co-create products. Therefore, solutions must be designed for and by farmers.

Especially because they are the ones who face technical obstacles and have financial and agronomic risks associated with the adoption of new technologies and practices. We need to consider local conditions, accessible practices, and technologies available when developing and developing decarbonization solutions. At every step of the process, farmers must have decision-making authority. Therefore, we need to embrace and strengthen a transparent discussion with all parties involved to question the impacts, potential problems, and practicability.

4. Know how to effectively create a collaboration platform

The best way to quickly find the optimal solutions is to co-create. Although the two coalitions function differently, we have equally experienced the dynamics of collaborative work, which is important for any coalition in the industry. To exploit the full potential of coalitions, attention must be paid to certain drivers. A prerequisite for being successful with partners from the same sector is finding pre-competitive space which allows for collaboration beyond markets and regulations. Also, the great investment in aligning ambitions and great efforts from the beginning when creating a coalition will be rewarded. Why? It may seem obvious, but the rapprochement between the different perspectives is the key to the successful joining of forces. Creating a collaborative framework and sharing knowledge is valuable to benefit from each other and maximize efficiency. Not just within a coalition but also between different coalitions that share the same goals. If John and I had never exchanged views about our work, we would never have been able to present our common lessons now.

Against this background, we are convinced that collaboration is the only way to deliver the systematic change needed to meet the greatest challenges our species has ever faced. From our point of view, a successful coalition is a group of private and public representatives who have the same goals and acknowledge that they can not achieve them without others. The impact of coalitions strongly depends on the diversity of perspectives which are enriching the debates (they also make things more complex), but are reflecting a reality that we tend to ignore from our convenience of working with our colleagues in the same industry.

As more and more coalitions are being built across sectors and themes, it will be key to maximizing value through coalition coalitions, sharing lessons, expanding influence, and accelerating change. Time is very limited, and the scale of the challenge is unprecedented.

Given the lessons presented, we do our utmost to contribute to decarbonisation in agriculture and to develop tangible solutions that help limit the amount of carbon in our atmosphere and restore biodiversity to our soil. We look forward to convincing even more organizations and stakeholders to join coalitions and benefit from various working groups towards building a more sustainable planet.

