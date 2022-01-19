Ontario sees ‘sparks of hope’ in Omicron war, health minister says

TORONTO – Ontario is seeing “sparks of hope” in its fight against the Omicron variant, the health minister said Wednesday, setting the stage for what the prime minister has called a positive announcement of restrictions later this week.

COVID-19 cases are expected to peak this month, said Christine Elliott, with a peak of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. New hospital registrations are doubling roughly every two weeks, instead of doubling every seven days, as was the case just a few weeks ago, she said.

“I want to be clear, February will continue to pose challenges, especially for our hospitals as people continue to seek care for COVID-19,” Elliott said.

“But our goal has always been to ensure that the capacity is there to provide care for those who need it. “Given the current trends, we are increasingly confident in our ability to do so.”

When the government announced a new round of public health restrictions earlier this month – including the closure of many types of businesses – it was done to avoid overwhelming hospitals, Elliott said.

“I want to reassure the Ontarians that we are beginning to see a glimmer of hope,” she said. “The sacrifices you are making now have meant that we have begun to see signs of stabilization.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer at Ontario Health, said the rate of hospitalizations and cases in the intensive care unit is growing at a slower pace. The average length of hospital stay for patients with COVID-19 is now five days with the Omicron variant, compared to nine days with Delta, he said.

“I’m starting to have more hope and cautious optimism,” Moore said.

The government announced on January 3 that restaurants were ordered to be closed for indoor dining, museums, zoos and other such attractions were closed, as were gyms, indoor recreation facilities, cinemas and indoor concert venues. while retail facilities and personal care services were limited. with a capacity of 50 percent.

The restrictions will last at least until Jan. 26, and Moore said last week he could not guarantee those businesses would reopen on that date.

Prime Minister Doug Ford told Ottawa’s CFRA radio station this week that he would have a “positive” announcement this week “about returning to other levels of restrictions.”

Moore would not say Wednesday if he was still signaling caution about the January 26 reopening, but said the government’s plan would be phased, gradual and data-based.

















Schools also moved online for two weeks earlier this month, with lessons resuming in person this week. The schools themselves have not had a significant impact on the transmission of COVID-19, Moore said.

Ontario reported 4,132 people in hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19, and 589 people in intensive care – a drop from 4,183 in hospitalizations the day before, but an increase in ICU patients from 580.

Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, which manages the provincial health system, noted that at the height of the third wave there were about 900 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“However, it is important to remember that although these key measures are in the right direction, we do not feel this in hospitals,” he said.

“We do not understand these benefits for another few weeks. “We still have hospitals that are in very challenging circumstances as we face these growing numbers.”

59 new deaths were reported on Wednesday – the highest in about a year.

Moore said he is trying to determine what lies behind the large daily number of deaths reported this month, including the vaccination status of people who died and whether COVID-19 caused the death or was related to it.

But he said he believes a “significant proportion” is related to the Delta variant.

“As we all remember, we had Delta growth in late December and then Omicron took over Delta, (which) is a much more serious pathogen, it had a higher mortality rate associated with it,” he said. Moore.

“(When) someone is admitted to the hospital, then often they will be transferred to the intensive care unit, then if they get worse, they are intubated to be able to maintain oxygenation levels. And then they either pass or unfortunately, a significant portion die and this process often takes four to six weeks.

