International
Ontario sees ‘sparks of hope’ in Omicron war, health minister says
TORONTO – Ontario is seeing “sparks of hope” in its fight against the Omicron variant, the health minister said Wednesday, setting the stage for what the prime minister has called a positive announcement of restrictions later this week.
COVID-19 cases are expected to peak this month, said Christine Elliott, with a peak of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. New hospital registrations are doubling roughly every two weeks, instead of doubling every seven days, as was the case just a few weeks ago, she said.
“I want to be clear, February will continue to pose challenges, especially for our hospitals as people continue to seek care for COVID-19,” Elliott said.
Read more:
The “good news” comes to Ontario restaurants and gyms, says Doug Ford
“But our goal has always been to ensure that the capacity is there to provide care for those who need it. “Given the current trends, we are increasingly confident in our ability to do so.”
When the government announced a new round of public health restrictions earlier this month – including the closure of many types of businesses – it was done to avoid overwhelming hospitals, Elliott said.
“I want to reassure the Ontarians that we are beginning to see a glimmer of hope,” she said. “The sacrifices you are making now have meant that we have begun to see signs of stabilization.”
Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer at Ontario Health, said the rate of hospitalizations and cases in the intensive care unit is growing at a slower pace. The average length of hospital stay for patients with COVID-19 is now five days with the Omicron variant, compared to nine days with Delta, he said.
Read more:
Dissemination of COVID-19 misinformation by ‘extremely disturbing’ Canadian doctors: Ontario Minister of Health
“I’m starting to have more hope and cautious optimism,” Moore said.
The government announced on January 3 that restaurants were ordered to be closed for indoor dining, museums, zoos and other such attractions were closed, as were gyms, indoor recreation facilities, cinemas and indoor concert venues. while retail facilities and personal care services were limited. with a capacity of 50 percent.
The restrictions will last at least until Jan. 26, and Moore said last week he could not guarantee those businesses would reopen on that date.
Trends
Omicron indicates that COVID-19 will continue to present challenges in the future: Trudeau
Experts say grocery stores could close if work, product shortages worsen
Prime Minister Doug Ford told Ottawa’s CFRA radio station this week that he would have a “positive” announcement this week “about returning to other levels of restrictions.”
Moore would not say Wednesday if he was still signaling caution about the January 26 reopening, but said the government’s plan would be phased, gradual and data-based.
Schools also moved online for two weeks earlier this month, with lessons resuming in person this week. The schools themselves have not had a significant impact on the transmission of COVID-19, Moore said.
Ontario reported 4,132 people in hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19, and 589 people in intensive care – a drop from 4,183 in hospitalizations the day before, but an increase in ICU patients from 580.
Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, which manages the provincial health system, noted that at the height of the third wave there were about 900 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
“However, it is important to remember that although these key measures are in the right direction, we do not feel this in hospitals,” he said.
Read more:
4,132 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 589 in intensive care
“We do not understand these benefits for another few weeks. “We still have hospitals that are in very challenging circumstances as we face these growing numbers.”
59 new deaths were reported on Wednesday – the highest in about a year.
Moore said he is trying to determine what lies behind the large daily number of deaths reported this month, including the vaccination status of people who died and whether COVID-19 caused the death or was related to it.
But he said he believes a “significant proportion” is related to the Delta variant.
“As we all remember, we had Delta growth in late December and then Omicron took over Delta, (which) is a much more serious pathogen, it had a higher mortality rate associated with it,” he said. Moore.
“(When) someone is admitted to the hospital, then often they will be transferred to the intensive care unit, then if they get worse, they are intubated to be able to maintain oxygenation levels. And then they either pass or unfortunately, a significant portion die and this process often takes four to six weeks.
View link »
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8523186/ontario-covid-trends-hospitalizations-update/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022