Everything you need to know about the new rules in Scotland

Bills forcing families to install cross-smoke alarms across Scotland from February will not be delayed, the SNP government announced.

The government has faced persistent calls to postpone the scheme as concerns were raised about public awareness, affordability and even lack of alarms.

But in a statement on Jan. 19, Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the government will move forward with legislation that could “save lives.”

With so many questions about the scheme, here’s what you need to know about plans and how they affect homes across the country.

What are the new requirements?

The change in the law means that by February 1 every house will have to have:

a smoke alarm in the room where you spend most of the day, usually in your living room

a smoke alarm in every circulation space on every floor, such as hallways and landings

a heat alarm in the kitchen

All smoke and heat alarms must be mounted on the ceiling and interconnected, which means that if an alarm sounds, they all go out.

For those who have carbon-fueled appliances, such as boiler, fire, heater or flue, homeowners should also have a carbon monoxide detector. This does not need to be related to fire alarms.

Why was it introduced?

Legislation was introduced in response to The Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, which took the lives of 72 people.

Ms Robison told MSPs the alarms “will support greater fire safety and prevent avoidable death”.

She added: “The interconnected alarm means that when an alarm goes off in one part of the house, the other part goes off as well.

“It certainly means if someone sleeps in a bedroom away from the kitchen where the fire starts, all the alarms will go off and people are alerted to the danger.”

Figures published by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service show that there were 44 deaths due to home fires in Scotland between 2020-21.

How much does it cost?

Ms Robison said the alarms come at an “average expected cost of around 220 and sometimes less”.

However, there will be an additional cost if a dealer is needed to customize the equipment.

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, told the housing secretary that “the figures are often much, much higher”.

Are fire alarms available?

There have been reports of supply shortages affecting the availability of alarms.

Ms Robison said she was “aware that there were challenges in meeting this demand exacerbated by a lack of global supply of component parts and in supplying suitable traders to do the work in people’s homes”.

The SNP minister said her officials had assured her Wednesday morning that “fire alarms are currently available for purchase and delivery where the manufacturer has a UK supply chain”.

However, she said that “some fire alarm manufacturers continue to have problems with the supply chain of imported components, which limits the availability of their alarms for immediate purchase”.

Ms Robison added that the legislation provides for “a reasonable amount of time needed in this situation”.

Is there any financial assistance available?

The Scottish Government gave 1.5 million funding for Care and Repair Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to support those who own their own home who are at high fire risk or who are elderly or disabled.

Care and Repair has dealt with only 2,500 questions regarding fire alarms since September last year.

What should I do if I rent?

Private homeowners should already have smoke alarms interconnected in their homes. If your rented property has no related alerts, you should talk to your landlord.

If your landlord does not comply, you have the right to apply to a court.

Social owners are conducting a work program to ensure that interconnected fire alarms are in place.

How will it be implemented?

Local authorities have a duty to ensure compliance with the new fire safety standards in their local areas.

However, Ms Robison said the councils have confirmed they will take an “easy” approach in terms of implementation.

“Local authorities will not knock on the doors of people’s homes to check if they have these newly installed fire alarms, because we understand that some people will need a little more and will have a reasonable period of time. to be respected “, she added.

There will be no penalties for non-compliance and no one will be penalized if they need more time.

The Scottish Government does not currently know how many families in Scotland still need these devices.

He will know this information only after the forthcoming Scottish Household Survey is published.

Will home insurance be canceled without alarms?

For households that do not yet meet the standards, there are concerns that insurance policies will be repealed when the new laws take effect.

Ms Robison said this “is not the case”, but she encouraged anyone who is “unclear” in the terms and conditions of their policy regarding the new law to talk to their insurer.

The Scottish Government said insurers have indicated that while they may ask if your home has fire alarms that work, they “are unlikely to ask if the alarms meet this new standard”.

A spokeswoman for the British Insurers Association said: “Safety is paramount and we would encourage people to install interconnected alarms so they can evacuate their safe home in the event of a fire.

“Our members are aware of the new regulations coming into force and are unlikely to invalidate a home insurance claim for existing clients who have not yet complied with Scotland’s new law.

“Anyone who is unclear about the terms and conditions of their policy should talk to their insurer.”

What does the Holyrood opposition say?

Miles Briggs, spokesman for Scottish Conservative Housing, said the new law was “completely unattainable at the current time”.

He added: “The minister confirmed today that the Scottish government still has no idea how many homes currently do not meet the requirements, which means that up to 500,000 Scottish families could still end up caught up in these new laws.”

Scottish Labor’s housing spokesman Mark Griffin accused the SNP of having “no answers to even the most basic questions”.

He described the decision not to delay the legislation as “completely unexplained” and said more needed to be done to help “poorer families afford the costs”.

Griffin added: “There are still serious questions about whether security policies can be repealed, and the Cabinet Secretary has done nothing to convince us that supply shortages have been addressed.

“People up and down the country are worried about breaking the law because they can not afford an alarm or can not find an alarm, and some still do not know they need a new alarm.”