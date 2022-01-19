OPP charges first-degree murder in 2020 death of Gregory Slewridge – Kingston





Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of 39-year-old Gregory Slewidge. Slewidge’s body was found at an address on Scotch Corners Road in Beckwith Township in September 2020. Police say that at the time they found Slewidge, he had suffered severe injuries but there were no signs of forcible entry into the home that Slewidge had rented since 2017. Read more: Kingston Police are investigating the first murder of 2022 Police say a 16-month investigation has led to first-degree murder charges against 47-year-old Michael Clairoux from Nepean, Ont. and 38-year-old Lee Marrazzo from Luskville, Que. “The purpose of our investigative team from day one has been to provide solutions for Greg Slewidge’s family and friends and to ensure the safety of our communities. The serious allegations raised and our ongoing investigation are a measure of our success. But this success is mitigated by the impact this tragic loss has on Greg’s family. We again offer our condolences, ”Det. Insp. said Chris Landry. Trends Revealed: How a network of Canadian doctors are undermining the fight against COVID-19

According to police, Slewidge and the accused were acquainted with each other. OPP says that during the investigation, she received assistance from the Biker Implementation Unit of the Organized Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Team and the Regional Support Team – as well as the Ottawa Police Service, Sret du Qubec and the Police Service. de la Ville de Montral. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

