Ireland announces annual banking holiday to honor Covid victims and workers | Ireland





Ireland will take a banking holiday as a national commemoration of those who lost their lives to Covid and to recognize those who worked on the front line of the pandemic, the government has announced. Front-line health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes will also receive a tax-free bonus of 1,000 (830) for their contribution to the national pandemic effort, as part of a package of measures agreed by the cabinet Wednesday. The government has estimated the cost of the donation at 100 million, but questions remain as to who will qualify for the gifts. Leo Varadkar, Tnaiste and the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said that the banking celebration was to get to know all those workers, volunteers and members of the general public who helped us in this fight against the pandemic, and especially front-line healthcare workers. . It will be Friday the 18th of March this year, creating a four-day weekend as it falls shortly after the banking holiday for St. Patrick’s Day. cases From next year, however, the government will establish a new banking holiday on February 1, St. Brigids Day, which marks the Celtic festival of Imbolc, or the rebirth and arrival of spring. The day is also seen as a way to celebrate women, with the government website depicting the Celtic goddess’s legacy as a symbol of feminine energy. A number of prominent Irish figures, including singer Imelda May, have suggested a new banking holiday for a while as a way to include pandemic front-line efforts and women. Melanie Lynch, head of Herstory.ie, the group that launched the St. Brigades Day campaign, wrote to the taoiseach to argue that the Brigade’s healing powers and compassion for the sick and poor were one reason to mark the day publicly. Another individual wrote anonymously to say that making St. Brigids Day a banking holiday would mean that so many on the front line are women. The decision to give 1000 health workers will go some way to address the concern that a bank holiday would not be a worthwhile reward for those who work every day to keep hospitals and inns functioning. The Irish Association of Nurses and Midwives said it was very pleased with the bonus decision. It’s a small thank you, but very welcome is something we asked for last November and is the right thing to do, said its secretary general, Phil N Sheaghdha. Those working in private healthcare settings will be included, said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. St. Brigids Day will bring the number of banking and public holidays in Ireland to 10, two more than England, but in line with Northern Ireland.

