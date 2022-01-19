Airline schedule interruptions continue despite the 5G suspension





Schedules between several international airlines continued on Wednesday after US telecom companies AT&T and Verizon agreed on Tuesday to postpone the implementation of 5G again near some major airports. Cancellations and other schedule modifications appear to have affected the routes served by aircraft that are not on an FAA list of refined aircraft models to fly to approximately 50 airports. Released on Monday, the list has significantly left out the Boeing 777 and 787. The imminent introduction of 5G on Tuesday prompted Emirates Airline to cancel flights “indefinitely” to Boston, Miami, Houston, Orlando, Seattle, Dallas, Newark Liberty, Chicago O’Hare and San Francisco. Japan Airlines (JAL), ANA, Air India, British Airways and Lufthansa also announced flight cancellations. Both ANA and JAL noted that they could not arrange alternative service with their 787s. Boeing confirmed it had sent a notice to operators on Tuesday regarding the possibility of 5G signal interference with its 777s. On Wednesday, the FAA issued an airworthiness (AD) directive for all three variants of the 787 after determining that during landings, certain aircraft systems may not properly switch from AIR to Ground mode when landing on certain runways. As a result, pilots may experience degraded deceleration performance and longer landing distances than normal due to the effect on setting the thrust return, setting the braking speed and increasing the idle thrust. Specifically, AD notes that the automatic can remain in speed mode (SPD) and increase thrust to maintain speed during ignition instead of reducing thrust in IDLE to 25 foot radio (RA) or may reduce thrust in IDLE ahead of time. Meanwhile, the throttle returns may not be set above 65 knots during landing rotation, the motors may stand idle after landing up to 65 knots during landing rotation, and the speed brake may not function during landing rotation. Other problems focus on aircraft spoilers, which, for example, may not extend beyond their maximum position during flight during manual deployment after landing up to 65 knots during landing rotation. In a statement sent to AIN On Wednesday, British Airways welcomed the announcement the day before from 5G providers to delay activation in certain locations. However, he added, he had to cancel “a handful” of flights on Wednesday because the 5G implantation delay did not apply to all the airports in which it operates. “We are closely monitoring the situation in the US and will continue to review our schedule in the coming hours,” BA said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We are disappointed that some of our clients are facing potential outages and will update them as soon as possible of any changes to their travel plans.” In an interview with CNN, Emirati President Tim Clark made clear his position on the failure of US regulators to resolve the issue much earlier, calling the 5G distribution process “completely irresponsible.” “We were not aware of this until now [Tuesday] “to the extent that it would jeopardize the safety of our aircraft and almost any other 777 operators to and from the United States and the United States,” Clark told CNN. “We were not aware of the power of the antennas. in the United States was doubled compared to what is happening elsewhere.We were not aware that the antennas themselves were placed in a vertical position and not in a slightly sloping position… This is one of the most delinquent, completely irresponsible issues that I have seen in my aviation career. ”

