Some foreign companies are canceling flights to the US due to concerns about 5G proliferation

January 19 (UPI) – Some carriers announced cancellations or modifications to flights to the United States on Wednesday due to concerns that the deployment of new 5G mobile services near some airports would interfere with aviation technologies. 5G networks use “C band frequencies”, which is similar in some ways to that used by aircraft to measure altitude.

Some airlines have said they could interfere with an aircraft’s instruments – but mobile providers say the aviation industry has had years to upgrade equipment and prepare for delivery.

“Safety is always our priority,” the carrier said, according to The standard of the evening. “We are closely monitoring the situation in the US and will continue to review our plan.”

AT&T and Verizon said on Tuesday they would delay the activation of 5G towers at certain airports, but expressed disappointment with the FAA for its lack of preparedness. Photo file by James Atoa / UPI

Other carriers, including Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India, have also canceled or changed flights to the United States during the introduction of 5G.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it will plan for possible cancellations as early as Wednesday due to 5G service near multiple U.S. airports.

AT&T and Verizon both said Tuesday they would delay the activation of 5G towers at certain airports, but expressed disappointment with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House praised the decision, saying the break would give the government, airlines and telecommunications companies more time to find a “way forward”.

“This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery, allowing more than 90% of the installation of wireless towers to take place as planned,” the White House said in a statement. .

“My team has been working tirelessly with wireless carriers, airlines and aviation equipment manufacturers to pave the way for 5G deployment and aviation to coexist safely – and, in my direction, they will “They continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a lasting and workable solution around these key airports.”

