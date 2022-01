Afghanistan’s caretaker Prime Minister has called for official recognition of the Taliban administration

KABUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund on Wednesday called on international governments to formally recognize the country’s Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met. “I urge all governments, especially Islamic countries, to begin recognition,” Akhund said, in his first major public appearance since taking office in September. Akhund was addressing a major economic conference in Kabul, where senior administration officials met with representatives of 20 countries and the United Nations. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognize the Taliban administration that invaded Afghanistan in August, as US-led Western nations have frozen billions of dollars in Afghan banking assets and cut off development funds that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan’s economy. Akhund and other Taliban administration officials appealed to a news conference, which was also attended by UN officials, to ease restrictions on money in the country, blaming the growing economic crisis on a freeze on funds. “Short-term help is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve the problems radically,” he said. A flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan hangs on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 19, 2021. Photo taken on October 19, 2021. REUTERS / Jorge Silva The international community has stepped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely to bypass official channels. But as the country faces a money crisis and a deteriorating economy during the harsh winter, millions of people are plunged into poverty. UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons also spoke at the event, saying the Afghanistan economic crisis is a serious problem that needs to be addressed by all countries. “The United Nations is working to revitalize Afghanistan’s economy and to radically address Afghanistan’s economic problems,” she said. The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar called for more efforts to be made to help Afghanistan overcome its economic crisis, including the possibility of functioning its banking system. “Now the world and international organizations know about Afghanistan’s problems, so we urge the world, especially the UN, not to waste more time doing their responsibility for Afghanistan,” he said. He echoed calls for economic solutions to go beyond humanitarian aid and stressed the importance of the private sector. “The private sector is very important. If this sector rises, Afghanistan’s economic problem will be largely solved,” he said. “We want to make Afghanistan self-sufficient and that is not possible without a private sector.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Kabul editorial office; Written by Charlotte Greenfield; Edited by Christopher Cushing and Hugh Lawson Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

