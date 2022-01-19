3 key perspectives and where they sign up

Last Saturday (January 15th), the period began for Major League Baseball teams to sign with free international agents. The International MLB Signature Period indicates when amateur players can be formally signed / purchased by MLB teams.

Typically, the signing period would take place between June 15 and July 2, but MLB and MLBPA agreed to postpone the last two signing periods due to the pandemic.

In contrast, while the MLB remains in the freeze during the blockade, some teams refused to remain stagnant and instead make a big splash in the international group of free agents. Here are some foods to think about: Some of the best players in today’s match were bought this way, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladmir Guerrero Jr.

As we have this in mind, let’s talk about some of the best free international agents who have already signed with MLB teams.

Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

According to MLB Pipleine, Oscar Colas is the fifth best international perspective. He is 23 years old, but that could also mean he could be the most MLB-ready player of all. According to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, Colas and the Chicago White Sox agreed on a $ 2.7 million deal.

Colas was born in Cuba and is highly regarded as one of the world’s most striking and striking phenomena. Shohei Ohtan’s comparisons immediately come to mind,. However, according to many reports, Colas will be mostly playing off the field. The left-handed slasher finished with a stroke average of 0.302, with 11 home runs and 46 RBI in 66 games for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan (juvenile) in 2019. Designing at the MLB level as a mid-order in type-type formation , expectations will be high. As I follow his progress over the winter, he definitely seems ready for the next level.

Roderick Arias, SS, New York Yankees

This short 17-year-old station from the Dominican Republic has been on the MLB radar for years. As the top ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Roderick Arias has everything you want in a top player. Combining his ability to hit the plate, and the potential of five-star superstars, this was a home run for the New York Yankees.

It will be interesting to see how all this happens, because one of the Yankees’ current best prospects is Anthony Volpe, who is only 20 years old. It is understandable so, when you have a chance to find a talent once in a generation like Arias, you need to act fast. However, the Yankees add depth to midfielders by signing a $ 4 million deal with Arias. Honestly, if there was any player in this international signing period who has the potential for the exclusive player, it is probably Arias.

Cristhian Vaquero, OF, Washington Nationals

He is only 17 years old, but outside player Cristhian Vaquero has the combination of size (6-feet-3, 180 pounds) and athletics that any team would want as an outside player. Initially, Vaquero was a left-handed striker, but gained the ability to change the shot after leaving Cuba. According to MLB scouts, that decision has improved his field knowledge and general confidence on the plate.

The Washington nationals spent almost all of their money signing with Vaquero, giving the Cuban player a record bonus of $ 4.925 million. He has natural instincts at the center of the field and the power and speed that projects him to be at least an everyday player in MLB. There was a reason the Nationals shook their fences at this.

Personally, these are my three main international perspectives that have been signed so far. However, there were other quality players signed.

In a heavy international pool, teenage prospect Ricardo Cabrera (Venezuela) signed with the Cincinnati Reds. Playing in baseball windows outside Venezuela allowed more scouts to see Cabrera and reach an agreement with an evolving Reds team.

Another teenage stop from Venezuela to William Bergolla signed with Philadelphia Phillies ($ 2,050,000). Bergolla has captivated scouts with his high baseball IQ and extraordinary approach to the plate. For the “feel good” story of the week, Bergolla joins the club with which his father, William, spent some time in graduation in 2005. His father also spent 10 years on the Reds farm system. This young man manages to realize his dream in the same team where his father once played. Not quite the story of Griffey or Bonds, but inspiring nonetheless.

Other visible signatures:

Los Angeles Dodgers sign infidel Samuel Muñoz (Dominican Republic)

Seattle Mariners sign Athletic player Lazaro Montes (Cuba)

San Francisco Giants adds highly regarded Ryan Reckley (Bahamas)

Keep in mind that, unlike the draft, a team cannot exceed its international bonus group and pay a tax. Therefore, teams are limited in how many players they can sign during this period. Also remember that international players under the age of 25 can only sign minor league contracts (why these deals can be made at the close, as signings will not affect the 40-player roster).