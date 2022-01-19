Mondelz International publishes Third Annual Report on Food Condition, highlighting emerging trends and expanding the role snacking plays for consumers

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Mondelz International

January 19, 2022 / 3BL Media / – Mondelz International announced the launch of the third annual Snacking Status report, a global consumer trend study that examines year-on-year knowledge of how consumers make food decisions. This years report shows that considerations of conscience and well-being are playing an increasingly important role. He reveals proprietary findings about the expanded role snacking plays in consumers’s lives, confirming that snacking as a regular eating behavior continues to be preferred to traditional meals for the third year in a row (64 percent today, 5 percent more since inaugural findings reported in 2019).1

The 2021 Food Status Report, developed in partnership with Consumer Survey Specialist The Harris Poll, complements the powerful knowledge insights from Mondelz Internationals Internationals, which incorporates macro trends that inform the future of snacking, with new consumer survey research conducted among thousands of consumers in 12 countries. . The findings demonstrate the expanded meaning of snacking in the lives of consumers by reinforcing the company’s ongoing strategy to become a global leader in food delivery by offering the right snack, for the right moment, done the right way. Key findings include:

Extended Definition – Nearly 80 percent of consumers globally say their definition of a snack has evolved over the past 3 years.

Beyond nutrition, 85 percent of consumers eat at least one snack a day for pleasure.

Integrating purchasing decisions with values ​​85 percent of consumers worldwide want to buy groceries from companies while offsetting their environmental footprint.

Expanding food eating experiences through social networking – more than half of people worldwide say social media has inspired them to try a new snack over the past year.

Moreover, consumers are looking for light foods that offer a range of benefits beyond physical well-being and nutritional needs. Consumer habits show that both food and pleasure are part of a balanced lifestyle, with 85 percent of consumers now eating at least one snack for food and one snack for pleasure every day. In addition, snacking continues to serve as a tool for emotional well-being, with nearly eight in 10 global consumers agreeing that some foods should be just for fun or pleasure, without worrying too much about food (79 percent). Value-focused awareness and consumption are also increasingly on the mind, as 86 percent of consumers believe in the importance of controlling their snack choices through portion size options and ingredient transparency.

Our report on the state of light food found that the definition of snacking is evolving among consumers globally, which is reshaping the meaning of snacking within people’s lives, said Dirk Van de Put, President and CEO of Mondelz International. Eating food is much more than a source of nourishment and pleasure; it is also a source of social connections and inspiration for enhanced experiences. We now see emerging data showing how consumers are evolving their food-eating behaviors and purchasing decisions to relate more fully to their values. This is why we are proud to continue to provide the right food, for the right moment, done in the right way.

Additional findings from the 2021 Food Status Report, available for download at www.mondelezinternational.com/stateofsnacking, include:

Ask for food on request

Consumers are experimenting with new channels to buy snacks, with more than half reporting light snacks using at least three non-traditional or emerging channels last year (53 percent).

Food with a purpose

Consumers are growing more intentionally about their purchasing decisions as they become more in touch with their values. They are making more efforts to learn more about the brands or companies from which they buy and are becoming more discerning about the sustainable nature of the foods they are choosing.

Social networking as an inspiration for food

Social media is a growing source of discovery as consumers increasingly find food trends, inspiration and connection in their sources.

More than half of global consumers (55 per cent) say social media inspired them to try a new snack last year, including the vast majority of General Zs (70 per cent) and millennials (71 per cent). hundred).

Consumers are becoming more distinctive with their snack choices, from the ingredients that go into their favorite foods to buying products packaged in a consistent way, Van de Put continued. Consumers also expect to be able to get their food whenever and wherever they want. The findings of this report help inform our strategy so that at Mondelz International, we can continue to anticipate and address the evolving tastes and preferences of the global consumer as a global leader in fast food.

About research methodology This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelz International from 5-27 October 2021, among 3,055 adults globally aged 18 and over. The research covered 12 markets: United States (n = 254), Canada (n = 255), Mexico (n = 256), Brazil (n = 255), France (n = 255), Germany (n = 255) , United Kingdom (n = 251), Russia (n = 255), China (n = 257), India (n = 253), Indonesia (n = 254) and Australia (n = 255). Other key groups analyzed include: General Z / centenarians aged 18-24 (n = 397), millennials aged 25-40 (n = 1,174), Gen Xers aged 41-56 (n = 823), Boomers aged 57 -75 (n = 604), and the Silent Belt age 76+ (n = 57). Data from 2020 and 2019 refer to similar studies conducted from 6-20 October 2020 among 6,292 adults worldwide and from 16 – 24 September 2019, among 6,068 global adults. The data are weighted where necessary to bring them in line with their current proportions in the population. A global postage weight was applied to achieve the equal weight of each country in the global total. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimation of the theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

1 2021 Consumer Survey Results: 64 percent of adults worldwide prefer to eat lots of small meals during the day compared to some large foods (5 percent more than 2019 results)

