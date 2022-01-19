‘Tax us now’ to reduce wealth inequality, say global millionaires

More than 100 millionaires say current tax systems are not fair and raising property taxes would help resolve inequalities dramatically exacerbated by the Covid health crisis

Millionaires from all over the world have signed an open letter urging governments to tax them at higher rates.

The letter was published online On Wednesday, in the middle of Davos, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is practically being held this year.

The signatories of the letter, which was the result of a joint initiative by inequality advocacy groups Patriotic Millionaires, Millionaires for Humanity and TaxMeNow, said the current tax systems were not fair.

Most of us can say that while the world has gone through a great deal of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth grow during the pandemic, but little if any of us can honestly say we pay the part our right to taxes.

The world, every country in it should ask the rich to pay their fair share, wrote the signatories of millionaires from the US, UK, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway and Iran.

This comes after Oxfam was released on Wednesday a report detailing how the pandemic has exacerbated wealth inequality worldwide. According to the report, the unique circumstances of the pandemic have pushed an extra 160 million people into poverty, while the 10 richest people in the world have doubled their wealth.

Addressing inequalities

Wealth is now continuing to be concentrated in the hands of a few people and then leading to deeper social problems, MB signer Gemma McGough, an entrepreneur and member of Patriotic Millionaires UK, told FRANCE 24.

An annual wealth tax applied to the world’s richest would raise $ 2.52 trillion a year, according to analysis by the Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Political Studies, Oxfam and Patriotic Millionaires, with a 2% tax rate structure wealth over $ 5 million. ; 3% on assets over $ 50 million; 5% on assets over $ 1 billion.

He estimated that the funds would be enough to produce enough vaccines for the whole world and to provide universal health care and social protection to all 3.6 billion citizens of low- and middle-income countries, including others.

If we do not address the huge inequalities, power and wealth that billionaires and millionaires have, we can not solve climate change [or make progress on]the feminist movement or the human rights movement. It is in the interest of all of us to push for a whole other future, Jenny Ricks, Global Convenorat the Fight Inequality Alliance, told FRANCE 24.

McGough added, 99% of people in the world saw their incomes fall during the pandemic and the cost of living is rising. If you are at 1%, then look at your situation and see that it is not the same – that’s not right. It’s not fair. We know we are able to carry more burdens.

Drawing attention to the cause

Research by Credit Suisse found that the global number of millionaires grew at 56.1 million in 2020, an increase of 5.1 million in one year.

While only 100 millionaires signed the open letter, signatory Djaffar Shalchi, founder of Millionaires for Humanity, told FRANCE 24 that it was a way to counter the narrative that taxing the rich hurts business development and hurts the economy. Millionaires have a unique role to play in protecting property tax, he said. We want politicians to understand that not all millionaires agree with the policy of reducing taxes for the rich.

This is the third letter of its kind the group has sent, and the high-profile signatories include Abigail Disney, granddaughter of founder Walt Disney, and Nick Hanauer, who was an early investor in Amazon.

In a video on Twitter, Disney was harsh on the Davos conference, where guests typically include business leaders, top politicians and billionaires. This year the theme of the conference is “working together to restore trust”.

I was in Davos. It infuriated me. The idea that so many billionaires should gather in a small, cramped place where ordinary people can not come in to discuss matters does not build trust, Disney said.

Publishing the paper at the same time as the conference is an important way to raise awareness and stimulate discussion about property tax, Ricks said. “It is not the 1% in Davos who have received the answers to the inequality crisis, it is the people who are facing those inequalities,” she told FRANCE 24.

A growing movement

The UK Patriotic Millionaires branch started with just four members in 2020, including McGough and screenwriter Richard Curtis. Now membership is growing every month and in different types of wealth, from those who have inherited money to those who have made theirs.

Interest in the concept of property tax is also growing among the non-rich. The Fight Inequality Alliance, which campaigns against various forms of inequality, now has 50 member organizations worldwide. We have a very diverse membership with young people, women’s groups, unions, informal workers, environmentalists, human rights defenders. “There is a growing group of people who understand that the situation is out of control and change is urgent.”

However, for every tax activist the question remains; How interested are people in taxes? The image of taxes is something negative, complex and unattainable says Carla Hoppe, founder of Rethink Tax, a tax and education policy organization in the UK. In this context, raising awareness and interest in how and why we are taxed is essential. We need better discussion about how we regulate the tax system because it is not appropriate for the purpose, she told FRANCE 24.

Hoppe would eventually like to see governments introduce methods to give voters more words in the way they are taxed. She is skeptical whether only property tax will provide a comprehensive solution to wealth inequality, even if implemented.

What causes wealth inequality tends to be capital assets, such as properties and businesses, that effectively protect their owners from economic shocks. A wealth tax can go a long way in reducing inequality, but it depends a lot on whether it has them active in its jurisdiction, and there are other current tax reforms that can be more easily implemented.

Others have more hope. Historically, when there have been major pandemics and major upheavals in society, both after World War II and after the financial crisis in 2008, then governments have brought in property taxes, Ricks said.

In 2021, the pandemic provided the catalyst for the Argentine government to introduce a successive property tax on citizens with assets worth more than 200 million pesos (1.7 million), which raised the equivalent of US $ 2.4 billion to be put in Covid relief measures. It is in these moments of history when governments can be pushed into imposing property taxes, Ricks said.

For the political leaders in Davos, the open letter gave a more direct warning. The story depicts a rather bleak picture of what the end of extremely unequal societies looks like, they write. Its taxes or pitch.