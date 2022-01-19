The first Rafale fighters land in Greece





The first six Dassault Rafale fighter jets for Elliniki Polemiki Aeroporia (Hellenic Air Force, HAF) were transported by Greek crews from Istres to southern France to Greece on 19 January. They were greeted on arrival at Tanagra Air Base by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was accompanied by National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. Dassault delivered the first aircraft to Greece on July 21 last year, but they were held in France at the Bordeaux-Mrignac Conversion Training Center, where Dassault trained the HAF air and ground crew. In Tanagra, they have been assigned to 332 Mira “Geraki” (Hawk squad) to start the conversion from the first generation Dassault Mirage 2000BG / EG. The squadron operates alongside the 331 Mira, which flies the second-generation Mirage 2000-5BG / EG, both in new and improved form. The delivery of these first Rafales took place just one year after the signing of the contract on January 25, 2021. Greece had announced that it would buy the French fighter a few months ago, in September 2020. Fast delivery has been made possible by withdrawing the first 12 aircraft from existing stocks of the French air force, with France ordering an additional dozen to upgrade its inventory. The second batch of six former French aircraft is scheduled to be transferred to Greece before the end of the year, at which time the Miragets will retire and the last six aircraft newly built by order of the 18 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered ahead of date . end of 2023. “The mastery with which the Hellenic Air Force conducted this first ferry flight is a testament to the excellence of our co-operation and the strength of our historic relationship with Greece for more than 45 years,” Trappier said. “Thanks to our mobilization, we managed to meet the expectations of the Greek authorities in record time …[They] “We now have Rafale on national territory to strengthen the country’s defense and sovereignty.” In September 2021, Mitsotakis announced that Greece would add six more Rafale, bringing the total to 24. They are expected to be new aircraft, although this has not been confirmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2022-01-19/first-rafale-fighters-land-greece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos