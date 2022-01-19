Afghanistan: Taliban PM demands international recognition of government | News | DW





Taliban leader and caretaker Afghan Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund called on the international community to recognize the Taliban government during a news conference in Kabul on Wednesday. The broadcast was his first major appearance since taking over the role in September and came as the hardline Conservative administration is struggling with a shaky economy and ongoing violence with other militant groups. “I urge all governments, especially Islamic countries, to start recognizing,” said Akhund, one of the founders of the Taliban. No foreign government has yet recognized the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, although some have taken steps to normalize relations. The Taliban are seeking development funding The Taliban blame the current economic crisis on the freezing of billions of dollars worth of Afghan funds from US-led Western countries. Development aid, which once formed the basis of the Central Asian country’s economy, has also been cut off. International aid is still flowing into the country to help fight the ongoing humanitarian crisis, but governments are cautious in supporting the Taliban regime by providing the necessary support. Western nations are still waiting to see if the Taliban live up to their promise not to repeat some of the extreme brutality it perpetrated during the group’s last stay in power between 1996 and 2001. Women’s rights and human rights in general are at the top of the agenda. Long-term prospects “Short-term help is not the solution; we must try to find a way to solve the problems radically,” Akhund said. Economic hardship and harsh winters have already plunged millions of Afghans into poverty. “We do not want anyone’s help. We do not want it for the officials. We want it for our public,” said the caretaker Prime Minister. “I urge Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” he added. The Taliban seized power in August, following the withdrawal of most international troops. The seizure caused a chaotic withdrawal of the remaining US forces as well as the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans who tried to flee the restrictive and harsh Taliban rule. ab / rs (Reuters, AFP) The daily struggle of an Afghan family for survival Nothing left “In the winter, we usually borrow what we need from the shops or the baker and repay the loan after two or three months when work starts to improve,” says market goalkeeper Sayed Yassin Mosawi, 31 (left, with his family .). “But there have been big changes,” he said. “Since the Taliban took power, there have been no jobs, prices have risen, people have fled the country. We have nothing left.”

The daily struggle of an Afghan family for survival The Taliban enter “We intend to alleviate these problems,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters. But the crisis facing Afghanistan this winter is on a scale never seen before in 20 years: The United Nations estimates that nearly 23 million Afghans suffer from extreme hunger and almost 9 million are at risk of starvation.

The daily struggle of an Afghan family for survival Desperate situation The Kubra family may soon be among 55% of Afghan society suffering from extreme hunger: “We got two sacks of flour last spring, which we are still using. After that, we must have faith that God it will help us, “she said. Reuters, adding: “My son used to collect pieces of iron, but now he has no job.”

The daily struggle of an Afghan family for survival Bitter cold In addition to the reduction of food supplies, there is another problem: the cold of winter. Temperatures in Bamiyan can quickly drop below zero in winter, and most families have no more than a few rubber cloths to protect their huts from the gale-force wind. So for many people, buying firewood is almost as important as getting food.

The daily struggle of an Afghan family for survival Taliban flag instead of Buddha statues Bamiyan is best known outside Afghanistan for its imposing Buddhist sites that dominate the small market town. The most famous rock statues, which the Taliban consider idols, were blown up in 2001. In addition to the need people currently experience here, Bamiyan is considered relatively safe, a marathon was held there in 2016. Authors: Philipp Bll (with Reuters)



