HUB INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS HUB DRIVE ONLINE





CHIKAGO, January 19, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Hub International Limited (HUB), the global insurance brokerage announced today the launch of the industry’s first comprehensive digital dashboard, HUB Drive Online, to help transport customers improve their efficiency, reduce costs and reduce risks. HUB Drive Online is the digital source of the complete driver installation, assessment, orientation and certification program that saves time and money by hauliers. By providing operators with a single metric view, including metrics of machine performance results that have an impact on cost-per-mile risk, it helps operators better manage on-board access and ongoing management of employees, contractors and independent and contract carriers, enabling faster bids with shippers and have a look at insurance costs to improve profitability. “HUB Drive Online is a digital resource to improve overall management and ensure regulatory compliance for carriers. It facilitates the process of calculating mileage costs in real time and gives operators the opportunity to better resolve risks.” said Lisa Paul, HUB’s Chief of Strategy Specialty of Transport. HUB Transport Practice is committed to modernizing and automating the entire transport company experience from transporting carriers and drivers and tracking roads, to securing insurance quotes and registering claims to help our customers transform and better manage their costs of doing business. “ HUB Drive Online can: Speed ​​up the hiring process to quickly add more qualified and safer drivers.

Integrate insurance claims to provide real-time risk reduction strategies.

Offer insurance quotes and faster and easier insurance solutions.

Train and educate drivers and track their certifications.

Provide manager performance data for all team members.

Enable full access to the latest task management software.

Activate effective driver incentive and payment models

Monitor and address regulatory issues of independent contractors.

Manage your insurance and access insurance certificates.

Provide a legal book and guide for reviewing sender agreements using integrated technology.

Integration of accident advocacy specialists and external requirements.

Be personalized to look like an internal resource for staff and more. With HUB Drive Online, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions, designed to best manage the risks and needs of its customers. For more information on HUB Drive Online, click here. About Hub International Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance intermediary providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, asset and retirement management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located everywhere North America, Hub’s extensive network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with customized solutions and uninterrupted protection, so customers are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visitwww.hubinternational.com. CONTACT:

