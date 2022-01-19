2021 joins the 7 hottest years recorded: WMO





Although global average temperatures were temporarily invited by the La Nia 2020-2022 events, 2021 was still one of the seven warmest years recorded, according to six major international data sets consolidated by the World Meteorological Organization.Law on Social Support). Global warming and other long-term climate change trends are expected to continue as a result of record levels of greenhouse gases blocking heat in the atmosphere, the agency said. The average global temperature in 2021 was about 1.11 (0.13) C above pre-industrial era levels. of Paris Agreement calls on all countries to strive towards a 1.5 C limit of global warming through coordinated climate action and realistic nationally defined contributions, each country’s plan to become a reality to slow the rate of warming. The WMO said it uses six international data sets to provide the most comprehensive and authoritative temperature assessment, and the same data is used in its authoritative annual climate reports. Since the 1980s, every decade has been warmer than the previous one, said the WMO and this is expected to continue. The seven warmest years have been since 2015; the first three are 2016, 2019 and 2020. An extremely strong El Nio event occurred in 2016, which contributed to the record global average warming. Successive events in La Nia mean that the warming of 2021 was relatively less pronounced compared to recent years. However, 2021 was still warmer than previous years influenced by La Nia, said WMO Secretary General, Prof. Petteri Taalas.



Source: Met Office Hadley Center 2021, one of the seven warmest years recorded. Undeniable tendency The overall long-term warming as a result of rising greenhouse gas is now much greater than the year-on-year variability in average global temperatures caused by naturally occurring climate stimuli. The year 2021 will be remembered for a record temperature of nearly 50 degrees Celsius in Canada, comparable to values ​​reported in Algeria’s hot Saharan desert, heavy rainfall and deadly floods in Asia and Europe, and drought in parts of Africa and South America, chief of WMO added. Climate change impacts and weather-related hazards had life-changing and devastating impacts on communities on every continent, underlined Mr. Taalas. Other key indicators of global warming include greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat content, ocean pH levels (acidity levels), global average sea level, glacial mass, and sea ice extent. The WMO uses data sets based on monthly climatological data from observations of countries and ships and boats on global marine networks – developed and maintained by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA’s Goddard Institute for Studies Space Station (NASA GISS), United States Kingdoms Met Office Hadley Center, and University of East Anglia Climate Research Unit (HadCRUT); and the Berkeley Earth group. WMO also uses reanalysis datasets from the European Center for Middle-Range Weather Forecast and its Copernicus Climate Change Service, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The WMO said that the temperature figures will be included in its final report on the state of the climate in 2021, which will be published in April this year. This will refer to all key climate indicators and selected climate impacts and updatesa provisional report issued in October 2021 ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

