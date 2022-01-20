Cyber ​​attack compromises data on over 515,000 ‘highly vulnerable people’

The hacking has forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems that support a program that reunites families separated by conflict, migration or disaster, the humanitarian organization said.

It is unclear who was responsible for the cyber incident, but the Red Cross said its “most urgent concern” was the potential for compromised data to be leaked. According to the Red Cross, there is still no indication that it has happened.

“We are all terrified and confused that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised,” ICRC Director General Robert Mardini said in a statement.

Hacking hit a Switzerland-based firm that the Red Cross pays to maintain its data, the humanitarian organization said without mentioning the firm’s name. The compromised data came from at least 60 “national societies,” or networks of volunteers and staff, around the world that the Red Cross uses as its first response to disasters.