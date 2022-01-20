Cyber ​​attack compromises data on over 515,000 ‘highly vulnerable people’

The hacking has forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems that support a program that reunites families separated by conflict, migration or disaster, the humanitarian organization said.
It is unclear who was responsible for the cyber incident, but the Red Cross said its “most urgent concern” was the potential for compromised data to be leaked. According to the Red Cross, there is still no indication that it has happened.
“We are all terrified and confused that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised,” ICRC Director General Robert Mardini said in a statement.
Hacking hit a Switzerland-based firm that the Red Cross pays to maintain its data, the humanitarian organization said without mentioning the firm’s name. The compromised data came from at least 60 “national societies,” or networks of volunteers and staff, around the world that the Red Cross uses as its first response to disasters.
“As a first step, we will work with the most interested ICRC delegations and Red Cross and Red Crescent associations on the ground to find ways to inform individuals and families whose data may be “What measures are being taken to protect their data and the risks they may face,” Red Cross spokeswoman Elizabeth Shaw told CNN in an email.
Shaw said ransomware was not involved in the incident and that the Red Cross was working with “highly specialized” cyber security firms to respond to the hacking.
Lukasz Olejnik, a former cyber warfare adviser at Red Cross headquarters in Geneva, told CNN that the incident “appears to be the largest and most significant violation in the history of the ICRC and, perhaps, given the sensitivity of all humanitarian organizations to date. “
The Red Cross should consider asking governments that are parties to the Geneva Conventions for help in recovering from hacking, Olejnik, who is an independent cyber security consultant, told CNN.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/19/politics/red-cross-cyberattack/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
