Heavily Armed Police Launch Offer to Regain Control of Rio de Janeiro Favela | Rio de Janeiro





Hundreds of heavily armed police have attacked one of Rio’s biggest favelas early on in what authorities claimed was a transformational attempt to remove control from drug gangs and paramilitary mobsters dominating large areas of the Brazilian city. The operation began at dawn Wednesday as security forces with camouflage equipment and armored personnel carriers entered Jacarezinho, a vibrant red brick community that has been a stronghold of the Red Command drug faction since the 1980s. A burly special forces soldier carried a Latin proverb over a tactical vest filled with high-caliber ammunition. Si vis pacem, para bellum, thuhej. If you want peace, prepare for war. Hours later police said 30 arrests were made after troops targeted the Museum, a much smaller favela controlled by milcia Mafia groups that many now consider a much bigger threat than the Rios drug factions. Today’s operations are simply the beginning of changes that go far beyond public safety, posted on Twitter Conservative Rio Governor Cludio Castro, an ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who once made public calls for milcias to be legalized. Civil Police Chief Allan Turnowski said a permanent police occupation would follow Wednesday’s raid on Jacarezinho, which last year was the scene of the worst police massacre in Rio’s history. This will work. Good always defeats evil, Turnowski wrote on Instagram. Other communities are said to be occupied in the coming days. A member of the special operations of the Brazilian civil police stands guard during the occupation of the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Carl de Souza / AFP / Getty Images Critics and specialists doubt that the new wave of invasions will do anything to resolve the decade-long drug conflict that continues to claim hundreds of lives, mostly young, black every year. A high-profile pacification project, launched ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Rios 2016 Olympics, was initially hailed as a success, but failed to permanently drive traffickers out of the favelas, while milcias have massively expanded their footprint over the last decade and now control more than 50% of the city. Pablo Nunes, a public safety expert from the Rios Center for Public Safety and Citizenship Studies, expressed skepticism about ALLEGED by the governor of Rio that this week’s operations that caught the specialists by surprise represented the beginning of a great process of transformation into favelas. The favelas and suburbs of Rio have never been transformed by the barrel of a gun, said Nunes, who suspected the initiative was merely a political ploy to help a politically weak governor secure a second term in office later this year. This is a very familiar scenario, Nunes said of the political use of public safety policy in Rio, with little or no thought for the people and communities affected or the long-term impact on crime. Ivan Blaz, Rio’s military police spokesman, stepped down against such suspicions, claiming that authorities were determined to fight drug traffickers and the rule of terror imposed by milcias, who he admitted enjoyed the support of serving members or former members of the security forces. understand [some people] think they’ve seen this movie before, but it ‘s my job not to admit it, Blaz said as a helicopter flew over roads long controlled by rifle gang members. Optimism is part of my uniform. Leandro Souza, a community leader in Jacarezinho, said he hoped the military occupation would be accompanied by job-creation and training schemes and social projects that could set up a deeply deprived community surrounded by abandoned factories. If they manage this will be a big step forward, as has never been seen before, he said. I hope this is not just another failed calming attempt that leads to bloodshed and takes the lives of residents, police officers and even those involved in drug trafficking.

