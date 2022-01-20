The new competition at Memphis International will open on February 15th





While the $ 245 million project is nearing completion, work continues on concessions, retail, and ground-level airline operations space.

MEMPHIS, Memphis International Airport (MEM) will open its modernized competition B on Tuesday, February 15th. According to an announcement, the first flight in the new competition is scheduled to be a Delta Air Lines flight that will arrive at MEM at 18:18. Departure flights will start in the new competition on Wednesday, February 16th. Airport officials said that while the $ 245 million project is nearing completion, work continues on concessions, retail and airline operations space at ground level. Airline, restaurant and retail employees will also conduct training for their staff in the coming weeks. Progress on the project has slowed in recent months by COVID, the workforce and supply chain issues. The announcement said the multi-year project includes the modernization of the backbone and east leg of the MEMs B Concourse, as well as the consolidation of all airline operations, retail and food / beverage. The redesign includes the addition of wider corridors, moving walkways, larger climbing areas, higher ceilings and increased natural lighting. The project also includes much-needed seismic improvements. This is an exciting day for MEM, Memphis and our passengers, said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. We are truly revisiting the Memphis travel experience and look forward to welcoming our passengers on February 15th. The main points of the project include: Higher ceilings

Larger gate areas and wider corridors

Moving crossings

Increased natural light

New and improved restaurant / retail options

Children’s play area

Live music scene in the Rotonda area

Additional living areas

Additional charging stations

New air-conditioned jet bridges

Completely new art program featuring 61 different works of art representing 62 artists, all from or affiliated with Memphis. Construction details include: The road and the southeastern part of B Concourse will be completely modernized and will house all airline, retail and restaurant operations.

The southwest leg will only be used for international arrival flights and has not been redesigned during the first phase of modernization.

There will be 23 ports available to airlines, which can accommodate around 6 million passengers, about 50% more traffic than pre-pandemic MEM levels.

Continued long-term growth in MEM could facilitate another phase of modernization for the western part of the B Concourse, which features about 15 additional ports that could increase capacity to nearly 11 million passengers a year.

Tickets / check-in will continue at terminals A, B and C.

The security check is not expected to change and will be consolidated mainly in B, although a second security checkpoint in C will also be available for periods of heavy traffic.

Contests A and C will be closed but will be held for potential future use. The end of contest C will be removed to facilitate more efficient airline traffic to and from contest B. The modernization project and accompanying enabling projects are expected to cost about $ 245 million.

No local tax dollars will be used to fund the modernization project, as the airport receives no local tax revenue.

Project financing will include general airport revenue bonds, state and federal grants, Passenger Facility Tariffs (PFCs), and other equity funds of the Authority. To learn more about the modernization project, Click here.

