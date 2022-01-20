



January 19, 2022 – The increase in coronavirus cases in South Africa due to the Omicron variant has declined significantly as it has increased, with its fourth wave now considered complete. The variant was first identified by researchers in South Africa about 8 weeks ago and the infections spread rapidly across the globe. The country is now turning into a picture of normalcy, with busy restaurants and businesses, CBS News reported. The news offers hope to other countries that their Omicron growths may end soon. That said, hospitalizations and deaths did not rise as much in South Africa as elsewhere, CBS News noted. During the Delta variant wave 6 months ago, South African hospitals were overcrowded, with intensive care unit beds and running out of oxygen, the newspaper reported. But during the last wave of the Omicron variant, hospitals were not filled and few patients needed oxygen. The vaccines, combined with high rates of infection before it hit Omicron, appear to have boosted collective immunity in South Africa, public health experts told CBS News. This has reduced the rate of serious illness and death during the last wave of infections. The Omicron wave now accounts for less than 5% of all COVID-19 deaths [in South Africa] since the start of the pandemic, Shabir Madhi, PhD, a vaccinologist at the University of Witwatersrand, told the newspaper. More variants of COVID-19 are likely to appear, he noted, but high hospitalization rates and the number of deaths may be over. “I am very optimistic that we have reached a turning point in this pandemic,” said Madhi. I can not see us reviewing what we experienced during the course of the first three waves in South Africa. As public health experts observe the situation in South Africa, they have sought caution about drawing many conclusions for other countries. The population is younger, for example, and previous high levels of infection are likely to lead to less serious infections there, CBS News reported. The news comes as many countries across the US are still seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant, general surgeon Vivek Murthy, MD, told CNN Sunday.

COVID-19 cases seem to be falling in New York City, which was one of the first countries in the US to be hit hard by the Omicron variant. But more than 750,000 infections are still reported daily across the country. The challenge is that the whole country is not moving at the same pace, Murthy said. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we should not expect a national peak in the coming days. The coming weeks will be tough. U.S. scientists are also looking for other countries with similar populations and vaccination rates. Omicron growth in the UK seems to be falling, with infections falling sharply in recent days. They were almost there. Now it’s the last start, at least in the UK, with Julian Hiscox, PhD, head of infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, told the BBC. I think life in 2022 will almost return to before the pandemic, he said. If a new variant or an old variant comes along, for most of us, like any other common cold coronavirus, a headache got worse, and then it was okay.

