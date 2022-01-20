International airlines cancel flights due to 5G proliferation





International airlines canceled dozens of flights to US airports on Wednesday amid the introduction of new 5G wireless internet technology. According to the aviation industry and FAA, 5G mobile service has the potential to disrupt critical aircraft equipment if the towers are positioned too close to an airport and would pose a risk to safely operating flights. Some of the world’s most popular airlines, including Emirates, Japan Airlines, Air India, All Nippon Airways and others, have discontinued flights to U.S. airports where the technology would operate nearby from January 19th. Emirates, for one, canceled flights in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle that were scheduled for Wednesday; Air India cleared flights in New York-JFK, Chicago, San Francisco and New York. For months, airlines and mobile carriers Verizon and AT&T have been stuck in a dispute over the effects of 5G technology on aircraft equipment. While the aviation industry, including airports, airlines, the FAA and aircraft manufacturers, say the spread of technology should be delayed, cell phone companies say they have had enough time to update any systems that may be affected. The device in question is a device called an altimeter, which uses radio waves to give pilots read how far an airplane is from the ground. According to regulators, radio waves from 5G towers have the potential to interfere with altitude measurements. If the 5G towers were to be activated within the airport range, the facilities would lose their ability to approach with low visibility, the kind of approach a pilot would use in the event of rain or fog, said Chris Oswald, a Security Officer for the International Council. of Airports, in a statement Tuesday. Without reliable altitude readings, pilots would not be able to land in certain weather conditions. As a result, aircraft manufacturers like Boeing issued airline safety bulletins that some of their aircraft, such as the 777, may not be safe to operate near active 5G towers. On Tuesday, after a letter from the CEO of American Airlines urging the Biden administration not to deploy the technology in the towers within two miles of the airport runways, cell phone carriers agreed to delay 5G activation around those designated airports. This deal will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower installation to take place as planned, the White House said in a statement. As of Wednesday, it was not clear how long the flight cancellations would last. According to Oswald, the ability of aircraft equipment to operate between 5G waves will be gradually restored as aircraft manufacturers and radio altimeter manufacturers demonstrate that they can operate safely in a 5G environment. Some air carriers, such as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, said they received permission from Boeing that their affected aircraft would be safe to fly and normal operations would resume on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cntraveler.com/story/international-airlines-cancel-flights-amid-5g-rollout The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos